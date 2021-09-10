Blackpink’s Lisa debuts her solo album wearing ASAVA

Lisa’s solo album LALISA drops today and she’s wearing a custom-designed gown by ASAVA.

Today is the day, blinks and lilies. Lisa’s long-awaited solo album debut is happening today. As if we’re not excited enough, BLACKPINK’s most talked-about and most endorsed member is wearing a custom-made gown by eminent Thai lifestyle institution ASAVA for her music video of her first solo single releasing today.

Designer and founder of the luxe fashion brand ‘Moo’ Polpat Asavaprapha is the creative mastermind behind Lisa’s customised silk dress adorned with idiosyncratic Thai flairs, a show-stopping gown certain to wow fans in Thailand and beyond.

In case you haven’t seen the video yet, here is a sneak peek. The Thai phenomenon is outfitted in a long, shiny cape crop top and a wrapped mini skirt. The hand-embroidered costume has drawn inspiration from the Lamphun province with its brocade golden silk and traditional patterns, which are embellished with Swarovski’s crystals.

Exclusively designed for the international star, this dress is a creative collaboration between YG Entertainment and ASAVA. A fine commingling of traditional Thai clothing and the brand’s contemporary spirit and signature silhouette, the unique Thai artistry is effortlessly flaunted in Lisa’s gown.

Link to her music video: Lisa – LALISA