BOSS and Russell Athletic are back with a baseball-themed collection

After a sensational debut collection back in March, BOSS and Russell Athletic have teamed up once again to give us a second season of their sportswear collaboration.

The two historic sportswear and fashion brands have returned to celebrate the spirit of team sports. With a baseball theme, the second drop of their collection scores a home run at Milan Fashion Week. The reveal of this laidback capsule has stirred up huge excitement among the fashion and sports crowd. Here’s a sneak peek.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: BOSS]

The two partners reimagine beautifully crafted casualwear for a new generation. Aside from brimming with sporty sensibilities, the collection combines bold modern tailoring with an instantly recognisable sportswear aesthetic. It comprises 60 looks and brings a fresh perspective to retro Americana references.

All pieces of this collection are in a streamlined colour palette of blue, cream, camel, and orange. Especially for this collection, a vintage blended logo of BOSS and Russell Athletic features across the collection. From varsity-inspired bomber jackets and hoodies to sweatpants, relaxed fits and easy 90-style cuts take up the main theme. It’s a perfect fusion of the DNAs of the two brands.

The Boss and Russell Athletic collection is available to shop in Thailand at the Boss flagship store at Siam Paragon and Boss store at ICONSIAM from 15 October 2021.