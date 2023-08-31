3 brands to check out at The Blooming Story

Out with the old, in with the new. It’s time to revamp your closet with timeless yet contemporary pieces available at The Blooming Story.

Three words: Cute, playful dresses. If you love that feminine look, check out The Blooming Story. The Blooming Story is a multi-brand store with locations in CentralWorld and Central Chidlom, inside the department store section. The shop currently carries three brands: Sister Jane, Celia B, and Ghospell. Whilst more brands will be added later in the year, here’s a closer look at why these items from The Blooming Story are perfect for your next closet revamp.

3 brands to check out from The Blooming Story to add to your closet

Sister Jane

The founder and CEO of Sister Jane, Enrico Ziglio, has created a craze by bringing back vintage-inspired looks. You can even say he is a trailblazer in making old fashion trends new. This popular London brand has a romantic essence, giving off a Romeo and Juliet, cottagecore, picnic girl vibe. These elements are seen in their retro yet contemporary designs, especially with the bows, frills, vibrant colours, and creative patterns. Just be sure to snatch their fits when you see something you like, as the brand rephrases its collection every 6 to 8 weeks.

Ghospell

Besides Sister Jane, you can also find Ghospell at The Blooming Story. Founded in 2015 by the same team as Sister Jane, Ghospell produces chic and modern fashion influenced by urban elements. Without a doubt, dressing up will always be fun when shopping from these two labels.

Celia B

In 2012, Spanish designer Celia Bernardo created Celia B, producing fun, timeless clothing that will definitely make anyone stand out. You’ve probably seen Celia B on the character Ruby from the Netflix TV showSex Education, who brought the brand global attention. Celia B’s collection is quintessential quirky, with a very bold yet cool design. Every single piece is versatile, as the brand doesn’t like to comply towards mainstream fashion. So, no matter the occasion, whether it’s winter or summer, casual or formal, you can always find something at Celia B within The Blooming Story.

Sister Jane, Ghospell, and Celia B items are all available at The Blooming Story at CentralWorld on the 1st floor or Central Chitlom on the 2nd floor. For further information about The Blooming Story, please visit their Facebook here.