The bucket hat you should buy, according to your zodiac sign

It seems to be the summer accessory in (and on) everyone’s heads: the bucket hat.

Quietly rising last year as we began to revive ‘90s fashion trends, bucket hats have been spotted everywhere from A-list Hollywood celebrities to local Bangkok fashionistas, and it seems the hat trend anticipates no sign of stopping.

Yet whilst wanting to dress like Bella Hadid or Chompoo Araya has long been on our Pinterest fashion inspo board, it is seldom that a global fashion trend is so easily accessible — and so widely affordable.

There are tons (tons!) of bucket hats to buy online, so much so that the options can get somewhat overwhelming. To make things easier for you, we’ve decided to mix and match a bucket hat to each zodiac sign. Based on a few key character traits, as it turns out, there’s a bucket hat for everybody out there. Read on to see if yours reads true — or shop the others if you dare.

N.B.: Of course, this story was not written by a certified astrologer. Just a writer shooting for the style stars.

[Hero Image Credit: Mad Matter; all other images courtesy of Pomelo, unless stated]