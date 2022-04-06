The Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration is inspired by a Mediterranean summer

The mythical Bulgari Serpenti icon transforms itself for a Mediterranean vacation as Bulgari partners with Moroccan French designer house Casablanca.

French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer is a wunderkind who’s well known in the Parisian circles. From co-founding the clothing label Pigalle and launching hip nightclubs in Paris to consulting with Virgil Abloh, Tajer has been creating waves of his own. Even WWD identified his contemporary label, Casablanca, as the Hermès of Gen Z. Considering the fanfare surrounding it, the launch of the Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration is one that has our attention.

[All images courtesy of Bulgari]

The Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration

The luxe après-sport aesthetic of Casablanca finds an unlikely partner in the mythical Serpenti, a Bulgari icon that has seen many iterations since it was first introduced. At the hands of Casablanca’s Tajer, the Serpenti is given a playful and ultra-chic spin via an accessories capsule collection. The Bulgari x Casablanca collection is a part of their collaborative series “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of”, which has been on since 2017. Expect a sporty and spirited spin with fun prints and pastel hues for this one.

The seven-piece ready-to-wear collection, meanwhile takes inspiration from mosaic and the world of tennis, an aesthetic Casablanca is familiar with. The charm of old-world tennis here is captured in a graphic and modern fashion, with the classic shape of the bag enhanced with a white and green calf leather body and an emblematic snakehead closure. The Serpenti Forever bag is finished with a detachable wood handle or crossbody with a removable leather strap, and is the perfect carry-on for your next trip to Wimbledon.

Another unique piece from the collection is a sculptural bag that’s inspired by a ’20s jewellery box from the Bulgari Heritage Collection. Tthe perfect combination of old and new, it comes with a top handle inspired by the facets of precious gemstones.

Looking beyond the court, inspiration also comes in the form of spellbinding mosaics as seen on landmarks and villas in Rome. The meeting of neo-classical and contemporary styles create a memorable visual picture and the Bulgari x Casablanca collaboration rides on it. The Après Tennis collection hits shelves on 20 April 2022 and the Mosaic series arrives later on 20 May 2022.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.