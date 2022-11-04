There’s a Burberry x Minecraft collab and it’s coming to Thailand

In yet another instance of a partnership that makes you say “Huh?”, Burberry and Minecraft have teamed up to release a physical capsule collection and a game filled with Burberry items—because there’s no better place to show off Burberry’s iconic fashion items than in the pixelated world of Minecraft.

British luxury fashion house Burberry has jumped into the fray of video game collaborations, this time with none other than Minecraft. Iconic for its blocky graphics, massive open world, and building mechanics that will have you sinking hours to days to weeks on end, Minecraft is set to showcase Burberry’s looks in its virtual world with items that players can use to deck out their characters. But it’s not just in the virtual world that fans can enjoy this collab.

Burberry x Minecraft brings in-game and real-world items for everyone to enjoy

“Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” is a game within the Minecraft world that’s themed around the luxury brand. Players can download it from the Minecraft Marketplace and embark on an adventure in an in-game world that’s inspired by the city of London. An unknown entity disrupts the peaceful world and it’s the player’s mission to set the character known as the Equestrian Knight Design free in order to bring stability back.

Aside from the adventure itself, players can also enjoy in-game skins and character creator items. However, those who prefer to do their shopping in the real world can enjoy the limited-edition capsule collection. These include iconic Burberry items such as the Waterloo Trench Coat and Car Coat all adorned with Minecraft-inspired designs like the Creeper, which Minecraft players will recognise.

The “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” game set in the Minecraft world is available on all platforms. The limited edition capsule collection is available online. Fortunately for us here in Bangkok, it will also be available at a pop-up store in Siam Paragon.