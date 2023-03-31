Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign features Jennie, Michael Jordan, Kendall Jenner, and more

Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign launches, and it features some of your favourite celebrities. I mean, look at Michael Jordan and tell me that did not leave you breathless for a bit.

There is no hotter fashion campaign than a Calvin Klein campaign and this latest one proves just as much. The campaign stars ambassadors and friends of the brand: model Kendall Jenner, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, musician FKA twigs, along with actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

World renowned photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, capture the ensemble in sensuous black-and-white photos that are heavily influenced by the 1990s.

[Hero and featured image credit: calvinklein/Instagram]

Staying true to the “Calvins or nothing” concept, the campaign features some of the most exciting talents in the world, exposed to accentuate their boldness and sensuality. The campaign, grounded in unwavering confidence, captures the unique essence of each talent.

Jennie evokes a minimalist flair in her stripped back getup. Kendall displays her most intimate side with unabashed sexiness. FKA twigs, meanwhile, introduces a brand-new, never-before-heard single in the commercial combined with images that showcase her distinctive movement.

Marking their debut campaign for Calvin Klein, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s captivating presence resonates through the visuals, and Michael B. Jordan exudes confidence while showcasing the intensity and passion that propel him to be the greatest at his craft.

The ensemble is seen sporting the iconic Calvin Klein underwear we’ve all come to know and love. Sporty and lace underwear, ’90s denim and new bra silhouettes are what can be expected in this latest collection.

The new Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, as well as the new Modern Cotton bralettes, are some of the sportier outfits in Underwear. Sexy lace lingerie like Sheer Marquisette and the Geo Lace triangle bra are also available in Underwear.

Classic denim styles are updated in Jeans, with new washes and ’90s-inspired designs, as seen on Aaron, Kendall, and Jennie. The new sculpted denim bra and ultra-high cropped wide leg jeans worn by Kendall come from the same collection.

Head on over to the Calvin Klein Instagram @calvinklein to see more of the campaign, and shop the latest collection on calvinklein.com.

This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.