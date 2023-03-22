facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > #ThisJustIn: The Carnival x BBQ Plaza fashion collab is sizzling hot
#ThisJustIn: The Carnival x BBQ Plaza fashion collab is sizzling hot
Style
22 Mar 2023 02:48 PM

#ThisJustIn: The Carnival x BBQ Plaza fashion collab is sizzling hot

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

It’s the collab we never anticipated, but we’re damn sure we’ll be queuing for it—presenting the hottest collab between Carnival and BBQ Plaza.

[Hero and featured image credit: carnival/Facebook]

The Carnival x BBQ Plaza collab is sizzling hot

Titled “Born to Grill,” famous streetwear brand Carnival joins hands with that BBQ place with the golden pan and the long queues. In this collection, both of the brand ambassadors will be appearing at once: BBQ Plaza’s beloved dragon Gon, and Carnival’s little brown bear.

From hoodies to T-shirts and other goodies, you’ll find yourself in line for the collection quicker than the pork is cooked on the grill.

Apart from that, there will be an extra special “Carnival Dipping Sauce” along with other fun activities offered as you dine at BBQ Plaza.

More details on how to buy will be announced soon. For now, keep an eye at their website or on their socials for updates.

Food Fashion collabs
#ThisJustIn: The Carnival x BBQ Plaza fashion collab is sizzling hot

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.