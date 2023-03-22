ThisJustIn: The Carnival x BBQ Plaza fashion collab is sizzling hot

It’s the collab we never anticipated, but we’re damn sure we’ll be queuing for it—presenting the hottest collab between Carnival and BBQ Plaza.

[Hero and featured image credit: carnival/Facebook]

The Carnival x BBQ Plaza collab is sizzling hot

Titled “Born to Grill,” famous streetwear brand Carnival joins hands with that BBQ place with the golden pan and the long queues. In this collection, both of the brand ambassadors will be appearing at once: BBQ Plaza’s beloved dragon Gon, and Carnival’s little brown bear.

From hoodies to T-shirts and other goodies, you’ll find yourself in line for the collection quicker than the pork is cooked on the grill.

Apart from that, there will be an extra special “Carnival Dipping Sauce” along with other fun activities offered as you dine at BBQ Plaza.

More details on how to buy will be announced soon. For now, keep an eye at their website or on their socials for updates.