From Jisoo to Rihanna: Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 started on 28 February and will go on till 8 March. Here are all the celebrities attending.

With in-person shows returning this year, many high-profile celebrities are expected to return as guests. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Chloé, Givenchy, Valentino, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood and The Row will present their Autumn/Winter 2022 collections in physical shows.

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.