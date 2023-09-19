CELINE unveils The Wiltern pop-up at Siam Paragon

From skinny jeans and boho shirts to Victorian-style jackets, CELINE has unveiled The Wiltern pop-up at Siam Paragon, presenting that 90s indie essence with a luxurious flair.

The luxury French fashion house CELINE recently opened The Wiltern pop-up store at Siam Paragon on the M floor. From today until 2 October 2023, all visitors are invited to discover their women’s winter 2023 “Age of Indieness” collection. Created by Hedi Slimane, CELINE’s artistic director, this new line is a resurgence of that indie sleaze as Slimane tries to recapture that subculture’s seduction. If you don’t know what “indie sleaze” fashion is, think of a cropped rocker tee with a low-waist maxi skirt. The vibe is organic, and very Bella Hadid. It’s free-spirited, and that’s what Slimane tries to recreate in the CELINE women’s winter 23 collection.

[All images courtesy of CELINE]

CELINE The Wiltern Pop-up

At The Wiltern pop-up, customers can shop CELINE’s women’s winter 2023 items, including some of the runway looks. Handbags (including the ABBEY), leathered goods, footwear, bohemian accessories, sunglasses, and more can also be found here. The best part, however, is definitely the hand-embroidered couture jackets and dresses. The brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail truly shines through in these pieces. It’s indie sleaze fashion like you’ve never seen before.Whether you’re going for an off-duty look or you’re ready to rock, this new collection is this season’s vibe.

Take a look at some of CELINE’s women’s winter 2023 collection below:

For further information, please visit CELINE’s website here. CELINE’s The Wiltern pop-up is available from today until October 2, 2023 at Siam Paragon, M floor, at Hall of Fame.