Chanel’s re-opened boutique at Suvarnabhumi is worth booking a flight for

Now calling at Gate No.5 — Chanel has re-opened its doors to their uniquely luxurious boutique at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

As travel restrictions ease and we’re all getting out our credit cards on booking sites, Suvarnabhumi Airport seems to be returning to life. Although more and more shops begin re-opening, it’s the return of our beloved and iconic luxury boutiques like Chanel’s that make us really believe that the golden days of travelling are back once more.

Off to a flying start (if you’ll excuse the pun), Chanel’s iconic airport boutique is welcoming back customers with no less than their latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection. These fresh new looks, inspired by endless youth in an endless summer, are certainly getting us in the mood to book our flights for that summer vacation. Wherever you’re planning to fly, be sure to leave plenty of space in that suitcase. We have a feeling that a lot of your holiday outfits are waiting for you to pick up at the airport. Here’s a look inside the reopened Chanel Suvarnabhumi boutique:

Chanel Suvarnabhumi Boutique, 4F Departures Hall. Tel: 02-508-8995.