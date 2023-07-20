The best Barbie-inspired looks from the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Bangkok

The Marilyn Monroe Barbie
This Barbie is rocking her elegant high ponytail along with a long pink dress and bag. To provide some contrast, she’s wearing black gloves. Stunning.
Polka dot Barbie
Check out this Barbie in an all-pink polka dot outfit and the hair. So Barbie.
It’s giving cute Ken
This blue dress shirt paired with a stripped suit and that hot pink bag, this man is giving Ken, the cute version.
It’s not Barbie without some sort of pink
Spotted: One of the contestants from Miss Universe Thailand wearing her pastel blue two-piece with a pink furry cropped jacket.
Handy Barbie
This Barbie is ready for anything. Whether that be a premiere, lifting some heavy boxes, or doing sports, the drip is truly killing it.
Bombshell Barbie
A Vivienne Westwood choker, the sparkly pink glitter corset dress, and blonde hair, say less.
Sexy Ken
Wearing a glittery mesh top with some white laced up shorts and boots is Bryan Tan. Let’s just say he suits Sexy Ken the best, especially with that long hot pink cloak.
Cool Ken
An all-black fit with a pink jacket on top, nothing says Cool Ken than Tigger’s drip.
Ballerina Barbie
Here we have another Miss Universe Thailand contestant, Jazzy, looking gorgeous in a light pink dress, bringing a touch of fun and class.
Fun Barbie
An all-pink fit from head to toe, this Barbie looks like she’s ready to party.
Snatched Barbie
Nothing says “snatched” like this Barbie in her hot pink bodycon dress. Even the eyeliner is as sharp as a knife.
’80s Barbie
Heart-shaped sunglasses and those shiny hot pink trousers, this is definitely ’80s Barbie.
The guys from Mattel
If you’ve watched the Barbie movie, these dudes are giving the men from Mattel vibes. So corporate.
Picnic Barbie
Cute and comfy, this fit is giving Picnic Barbie. The actress, Krissie, is even posing like the iconic doll.
Business Barbie
These two gals look like two entrepreneurs about to seal the deal on their business proposal. We’re loving the deep contrast between the hot pink and navy blue suits.
Henched Ken
Nothing says Ken more than that scarf on this man’s neck, but this Ken is super henched! Look at those abs under the white dress shirt. Plus, if that platinum blonde hair is real, that hair dresser is the G.O.A.T.
The stereotypical Kens
Two men, two pink suits, different colour dress shirt. I’d say this is a typical Ken fit, similar to what Gosling wore to the premiere.
Bride Barbie & Sailor Ken
It wouldn’t be fair for me to comment on other people’s outfits, so here is ours. My Ken is wearing a white and blue striped top, paired with white shorts and a yellow scarf. He definitely looks like he’s about to go sailing. I wore a white dress with white platform heels and a pink rose choker. Is Sailor Ken my husband?
We attended the Barbie movie premiere in Bangkok this week, and Barbies and Kens were everywhere. With so many Barbie-inspired looks, here are some of the best dressed cinema goers at the premiere this Wednesday.
Held at Paragon Cineplex on a Wednesday night, many celebrities and influencers came to join the pink carpet as they strutted down to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie World’ for the Bangkok Barbie premiere. After, there was a performance, and the young star Achiraya ‘Ally‘ Nitibhon came to sing. As many attendees dressed to impress, we saw many versions of a Barbie-inspired look in various shades of pink. If you’re curious to see what people wore to the Barbie premiere, check out this look book.
We attended the Barbie movie premiere in Bangkok this week, and Barbies and Kens were everywhere. With so many Barbie-inspired looks, here are some of the best dressed cinema goers at the premiere this Wednesday.
Held at Paragon Cineplex on a Wednesday night, many celebrities and influencers came to join the pink carpet as they strutted down to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie World’ for the Bangkok Barbie premiere. After, there was a performance, and the young star Achiraya ‘Ally‘ Nitibhon came to sing. As many attendees dressed to impress, we saw many versions of a Barbie-inspired look in various shades of pink. If you’re curious to see what people wore to the Barbie premiere, check out this look book.
Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.