The best Barbie-inspired looks from the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Bangkok

We attended the Barbie movie premiere in Bangkok this week, and Barbies and Kens were everywhere. With so many Barbie-inspired looks, here are some of the best dressed cinema goers at the premiere this Wednesday.

Held at Paragon Cineplex on a Wednesday night, many celebrities and influencers came to join the pink carpet as they strutted down to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie World’ for the Bangkok Barbie premiere. After, there was a performance, and the young star Achiraya ‘Ally‘ Nitibhon came to sing. As many attendees dressed to impress, we saw many versions of a Barbie-inspired look in various shades of pink. If you’re curious to see what people wore to the Barbie premiere, check out this look book.