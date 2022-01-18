Chinese New Year 2022: Our favourite Instagram stores for buying festive outfits

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, we’ve curated a list of our favourite Instagram stores to shop for festive clothes to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

Aside from the red envelopes and scrumptious feasts that you’ll be enjoying, we’re looking forward to one of the highlights of the annual festivity: buying new clothes. As the tradition goes, wearing new clothes symbolises new beginnings, change, and ridding of the old.

While some might stick to the customary way of dressing, there’s no reason to explore different kinds of outfits that will make you look stylish during the celebration. These Bangkok-based Instagram stores are putting a fun modern twist to the traditional Chinese New Year outfits and making them versatile enough to be worn on any occasion. If you’re anything like us and seeking a fresh new start with, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favourite Instagram stores that you can look into for festive outfits that match the vibe you’re going for this Chinese New Year 2022.

[Hero Image Credit: @papillonbkk; Featured Image Credit: @bnkbrand]

Instagram stores where you can find Chinese New Year outfits