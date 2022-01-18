Chinese New Year 2022: Our favourite Instagram stores for buying festive outfits

As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, we’ve curated a list of our favourite Instagram stores to shop for festive clothes to ring in the Year of the Tiger.
Aside from the red envelopes and scrumptious feasts that you’ll be enjoying, we’re looking forward to one of the highlights of the annual festivity: buying new clothes. As the tradition goes, wearing new clothes symbolises new beginnings, change, and ridding of the old.
While some might stick to the customary way of dressing, there’s no reason to explore different kinds of outfits that will make you look stylish during the celebration. These Bangkok-based Instagram stores are putting a fun modern twist to the traditional Chinese New Year outfits and making them versatile enough to be worn on any occasion. If you’re anything like us and seeking a fresh new start with, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favourite Instagram stores that you can look into for festive outfits that match the vibe you’re going for this Chinese New Year 2022.
[Hero Image Credit: @papillonbkk; Featured Image Credit: @bnkbrand]
Instagram stores where you can find Chinese New Year outfits
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Known for its minimal streetwear, Akkara Bangkok keeps it simple yet stylish with its plain-colour Chinese New Year 2022 collection. All the items have graphic prints of a tiger and the Thai words that read ‘good luck forever’. From a crop top and an oversized tee, to a tote bag, the collection is sure to fill you with auspiciousness and make you look and feel fabulous.
[Image Credit: Akkara Bangkok]
2 /6
Look no further than BNK Brand for a contemporary outfit this Chinese New Year. We especially like their top-selling top in limited red, which adds a certain aura of class to your look. Make sure to grab your quick because we have a feeling it’ll be sold out in no time once restocked.
[Image Credit: BNK Brand]
3 /6
Let Dude & Co be the one to help you show off that pride in Chinese heritage. Their limited Chinese New Year edition red tee is the only thing that you should look for here. Whether you go for the ‘half Chinese’ or ‘Chinese in blood’ logo, it’ll be a great way to fashionably honour your ancestry while putting you in a festive mood.
[Image Credit: Dude & Co]
4 /6
Take twinning one step further and dress the whole family in these matching outfits from Papillon Family. With endless selections of colours and patterns to choose from, there’s no way that you’re not going to slay your Chinese New Year and social media game with a cute family photo.
[Image Credit: papillonbkk]
5 /6
If you prefer to stick to the customary way of dressing, we recommend checking out WILDBLUEYONDER to give yourself an elevated look. They’ve got two versions of qipao that give off a contemporary and unique vibe and character. They’ll absolutely make you the centre of attention and turn heads at any party.
[Image Credit: WILDBLUEYONDER]
6 /6
Looking for a comfortable qipao that doesn’t compromise on style and aesthetics? Thong Yoy has got you covered. They have it both in the form of a long dress and a two-piece outfit with eye-catching designs. Besides enhancing your fashion ‘gram and impressing your followers, it’s perfect for hiding your tummy after devouring a giant feast, too.
[Image Credit: Thong Yoy]