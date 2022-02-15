Meet the Arpoador, Christian Louboutin’s latest signature sneaker

Sneakerheads have a lot to look forward to, as Christian Louboutin unveils its new Arpoador. Inspired by Louboutin’s love for Rio de Janeiro, this new release offers sporty design codes with a bold, edgy twist.

Christian Louboutin has garnered quite a reputation for its considerably iconic sneaker collection. With a line-up that goes from classic forms to daring spiked numbers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t worn one of the house’s sneakers by now — cue globally-recognised athletes, rappers, and style savvy celebrities.

Inspired by the rocks

While the classic low-top silhouette remains popular among the house’s varied range, recent releases have seen a shift towards more sporty design codes — including, of course, the ever-edgy Arpoador.

Drawing its namesake from the rock and surf spot between the beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema, the new slip-on sneaker pays homage to the designers’ love for all things Rio. As is only to be expected from the brand, the Arpoador is filled with tasteful references.

Function meets form

An elegant wave detail highlights the vamp — which features a fine mesh knit material — offering a sense of flexibility and versatility to the aesthetic, which draws inspiration from the graceful movements of Brazil’s Capoeira dance. The streamlined form and soft contours also provide referential nods to the curvature commonly found in Brazilian modernist architecture.

A highly technical designer sneaker

Function-wise, the Arpoador is designed for adventure, with innovative technical features all resting on a semi-transparent flat sole. Made for all terrains, the sneakers are incredibly lightweight, featuring a highly-complex construction process that can be broken down into three parts, each of which must be carefully assembled. The outsole features TPU — a synthetic resin that is super light while highly durable — giving the sneakers its comfortable shock-absorbing qualities.

Christian Louboutin’s Arpoador is available in a series of exclusive colourways, each coming in a limited drop of only 100 pairs. To find out more, visit asia.christianlouboutin.com.