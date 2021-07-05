Punjan Kaewsawang, the formerly at Thailand’s Harper’s Bazaar, has recently launched a pet accessories brand of his own called Claw.

Using the skills he has gained from years in the fashion industry both in Thailand and abroad, the stylist-turned-designer has created all of the pieces for Claw on his own. Now, he proudly presents them to all the dog owners looking for the perfect pet accessory. Here’s a sneak peek.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Claw]

The first-ever collection by Claw exemplifies a sense of balanced simplicity. While the colours are kept to minimal tones, this also means that the pieces are wearable on a daily basis. Moreover, they are water-resistant and made from durable materials. They are also safe for all sizes of dogs too.

The harness is the highlight here. Neoprene synthetic rubber is what makes the harness elastic, lightweight, and chew-proof. Not only does it serve as a protection, but it’s also designed to protect your dog’s sensitive areas like the throat and underarm. What’s more, stains are no big deal, as the harness is easy to wash and quick-dry. Breathable with adjustable straps, it won’t irritate your dog’s skin either.

As for style? The colour palette includes Onyx, Arctic, Lilac, Tan, and Cobolt. From leashes to collars, you could also opt for a box set of all 3 items, and have your dog be the most fashionable of them all.

Shop Claw on Line or via Instagram.