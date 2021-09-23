COS Autumn/Winter 2021 introduces a new angle of contemporary fashion

COS Autumn/Winter 2021 combines high fashion with relaxed everyday dressing to bring you the ultimate staple pieces for your wardrobe.

COS Autumn/Winter 2021 recently debuted at the globally live-streamed London Fashion week to define a new direction for the brand. With an emphasis on the concept of ‘rethinking the future’, it reinvigorates wardrobe classics with an elevated design while offering simplicity and functionality. It’s now turning into an obsession for the fashion crowd, and here’s why.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Sustainability is at the heart of the collection

With an ongoing commitment to sustainability, COS Autumn/Winter 2021 explores new ways of looking at contemporary culture through a fashion lens. While material innovation and long-lasting design are the main themes of the collection, the brand takes a considerate approach to the production process to limit the use of natural resources. This includes making the most out of organic and repurposed materials as well as recycled fabrics.

Womenswear and menswear with a nod to retro influences

This season’s womenswear features relaxed and layered styles of oversized fits and knitwear. They’re a nod to mod culture and 1990s minimalism, which emphasises slimmer proportions, tailoring, and pinstripes. On the other hand, a laidback and effortless approach endures in the menswear collection. Inspired by 1970s-style graphic jacquard, landscapes, and earthy textures, the pieces perfectly reference streetwear with utilitarian styling.

Tonal but refreshing colour shades

COS Autumn/Winter 2021 palette explores tonal dressing; fresh neutrals are paired with rich, autumnal shades. Winter whites, camel, and stone are lifted by vibrant yellows and royal, dusty, and light blue hues. Besides, a fresh take on checks, stripes, and houndstooth also helps to level up the heritage prints.

Complementary accessories

As for accessories, versatility in styling continues as a yellow faux fur clutch, leather gloves, scarves and hooded hybrids inject bursts of colour into the COS Autumn/Winter 2021 collection. Plus, the footwear showcases an assortment of styles, including chunky brogues and high shaft boots. It’s a stylish take on the modern classics that will certainly elevate and freshen up your ready-to-wear wardrobe.