6 upcoming trends we spotted and loved at the COS AW23 show

From blues to thin belts and getting low, here are 6 trends we spotted at the COS AW23 collection show during New York Fashion Week.

The London-based fashion brand COS has returned to the runways for the second time to showcase its Fall/Winter collection. Held at the Manhattan Classic Car Club, the runway came to life with the stunning orange backdrop of the Hudson River at sunset. With 43 looks, COS presented a new perspective on subtle and refined luxury. All the outfits captured the company’s core values. It was chic, elegant with uncompromising quality, and, most importantly, timeless.

What caught our attention is the continuous commitment to sustainability. 92% of the AW23 line featured sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled GCS cashmere for the high-quality knits. With nature being the inspiration for this season, the colour palette included many neutral tones along with earthy browns. Matte, metallics, and a few bold colours were also presented. Here, we put together a few trends we spotted at the COS fashion show that are perfect for the upcoming season. Check it out.

[All images courtesy of COS/Photographer: Daniel Jackson]

6 trends we spotted in the COS AW23 collection

Chic transparency

Although it may be too nippy to wear completely sheer, this trend is still going strong in 2023 as we approach the cooler months. At COS’ show, we noticed a stunning sheer top that’s giving chic transparency. Yes, it’s a bit revealing, but models like Bella Hadid and Kate Moss have fully embraced this trend, showing subtle glimpses of their bodies. This one’s for those who are daring.

Blue is the new pink

Goodbye, Barbiecore, and say hello to the blues, specifically baby blue and deep cobalt. Why blue? It’s timeless and universal— much like COS’ values. Blue is a classic colour that will never go out of style. It’s vintage. It’s modern. And it’s also very flattering on many skin tones.

Nuances of beige

As beige came in hot, so is layering one’s outfit with the varying beige tones. Not only is it minimalistic, neutral, and clean, but it’s also giving sophisticated next-level chic — very much in line with 2023’s love for quiet luxury.

Thin belts

As belts can help elevate any outfit, another trend in COS’ new line is the thin belt. Thin belts provide a sleek and elegant appearance that complements any look without overwhelming it. Check out how COS utilises this item. Around the waist over a blazer to define one’s silhoutte, or on the hips to elongate the body. Thin belts are honestly the best of both worlds.

Going low

It’s always either a love-it-or-hate-it situation with low rise, but let’s face it, it looks great. So, whether you like it or not, this trend is staying, and COS has made it feel fresh and modern. This black low-rise maxi skirt paired with a black cropped sleeveless top gives off a classic yet contemporary look. Perfect for a night out.

Bomber jackets

The last trend seen all over this year’s autumn and winter collections, including COS, is the bomber jacket. It’s official. Bomber jackets are back in style and better than ever. Now with more detailed tailoring and a clean neckline, this is a great item to have whether you’re dressing up or down.