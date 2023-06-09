COS partners with iconic queer clubs to create a pride capsule collection

To feel respected, safe, and seen is something we all long for. Sometimes, being a minority in society can make that hard, but it is not impossible. With queer clubs providing a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community, COS celebrates their tribute to society with a capsule collection for this year’s Pride Month.

A ‘safe space’ is a word we often hear, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a place or environment where individuals of all genders and sexualities feel welcomed, supported, and protected. Yet, although these spaces are vital for the queer community to express themselves and connect, they have declined. Thereby, for 2023 Pride, COS presents its limited-edition T-shirts to help raise funds for LGBTQIA+ charities.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: COS]

COS pride capsule collection

The graphic tee capsule collection features four iconic clubs worldwide: Horse Meat Disco, House of Yes, Sink The Pink, and Churros con Chocolate. All sales profit for the limited edition T-shirts will be donated to LGBTQIA+ charities. With that, take a closer look at the unique designs of each collaborator through the series of logo T-shirts.

Horse Meat Disco

The musical band, Horse Meat Disco, has been a global force for the queer community’s nightlife. The parties they’ve created made so many fall in love with them as they try to be inclusive and diverse. With disco music at the forefront, the collaboration with COS features the word ‘DISCO’ in bold black with a colourful and vibrant design. According to Luke, a member of HMD, this product symbolises a community coming together through music and dancing.

House of Yes

Founded in 2008 in Brooklyn, New York, House of Yes is a renowned performance nightclub and theatre. It has been a venue where many can freely express themselves, seek support, and feel loved and accepted. Thereby their COS tee has a heart-shaped design with interconnected lines representing “love while creating something unique and beautiful.”

Sink The Pink

Although Sink The Pink has been one of the UK’s most significant queer collectives and clubs, their impact has never been forgotten. As it was a safe space for humans to be celebrated and roam freely, COS’ tee design reflects the legacy they hold. The fun Queen of Club’s print conveys their identity and the space they gave to people to be uniquely themselves.

Churros con Chocolate

Having thrown parties in Barcelona since 2011, Churros con Chocolate’s events are always full of flavour. As their motto is “anything goes,” most of their parties feature the unexpected. The COS tees’ logo represents Churros con Chocolate club posters, signifying their roots in dress-up, diva, and flashy attendees.

The collection will be available in-store at Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, ICONSIAM, and on COS Thailand’s online website here.