COS unveils new concept store in EmQuartier with a more sustainable design

The London-based fashion brand COS, part of the H&M group, has relocated its shop to EmQuartier with a new design focusing on sustainability and local artisans.

Besides being known for its timeless pieces, COS has always been dedicated to quality and sustainability. Although their commitment to a more sustainable world is seen in their wardrobe, the company also reflects that motive onto their stores.

[All images courtesy of COS, shot by Adisorn Ruangsiridecha]

COS unveils new sustainable concept store in EmQuartier

On August 25, 2023, COS launched its new EmQuartier store and dropped the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. Yes, you should go check out the clothes. But, the new shop is also worth the visit.

Thanks to the brand’s in-house sustainability, interior, and built environment specialists, COS EmQuartier is the second in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt a more sustainable concept. For instance, bamboo replaces hardwoods for wooden fixtures to reduce COS emissions and maximise the interior’s lifecycle. Throughout the shop, the decor like the vitrine display cases, mannequins, rail systems, terrazzo flooring, and polyester felt cladding contain materials from recycled content.

COS EmQuartier also pays homage to local Thai artisans, combining their creativity with a more sustainable design. For example, the exterior façade shows the beauty of locally sourced clay and its natural pigments, and the interior furnishings were crafted by Thai artists and designs. There was also a collaboration with Bangkok’s Thinkk Studio, where the coffee tables contained crab shells from local food production. Another partnership was with Robert Sukrachand, who designed the store’s organic lighting fixtures, created by offcut stone pieces from Saraburi artisans. The COS team also reused items like the Italian vintage chairs.

COS EmQuartier, Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana. Open daily from 10 AM – 10 PM. For further information, please visit COS Thailand’s website here.