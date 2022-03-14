Diesel brings together virtual and real-world fashion with D:VERSE

Diesel continues its foray into the metaverse with its very own platform entitled D:VERSE. Here’s everything we know.

After launching its first NFTs last fall, the Diesel brand is continuing its foray into the metaverse with a collection mixing virtual and real-world pieces. All of this will be offered through the brand’s own D:VERSE platform, which will allow its community — and NFT holders — to enjoy a host of personalised services.

Everything we know about Diesel’s D:VERSE

Blurring the lines between real life and digital life

The line between real life and digital life continues to blur in the fashion and luxury sectors. Not only do NFTs — aka non-fungible tokens — seem to be all the rage among brands, but labels are also gradually starting to launch their own platforms to maintain and strengthen relationships with their communities. Such is the case of the Diesel brand, which has announced the launch of D:VERSE, “an engaging platform” mixing NFTs and physical creations.

Unique NFTs

The platform is launching with unique NFTs of several pieces from the brand’s latest collection, presented at the recent Fall-Winter 2022 edition of Milan Fashion Week alongside physical items. On a first come, first served basis, D:VERSE customers will be able to try to get their hands on a fur jacket, a down jacket, a pair of sneakers, and an accessory, while stocks last. One such NFT in particular — Diesel does not specify which — will be an ultra-rare unique edition going up for auction on March 12 in conjunction with Rarible.

Customisation takes on a new form

And the brand isn’t stopping there, since Diesel NFT holders will be able to access a host of very specific services that could grow over time. It will be possible to customize the digital items up for grabs via a voting system, to chat on a private Discord channel, or to access pre-sales of NFTs at reduced prices, free drops, or information on new games and future projects from the brand.

But NFT newbies need not fear, as physical currencies and cryptocurrencies are both accepted by the brand, which will also provide a tutorial to help users set up an e-wallet. All that’s left to do is wait for the public sale, accessible via pre-registration, and due to open on March 12 for 55 hours.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.