Disaya Vacationist’s ‘Attitude of the Northeast’ collection takes you through the Isan region

Getting dressed for a vacation can be as fun as the journey itself when done right.

The latest collection by Disaya Vacationist, Attitude of the Northeast, captures the vibrant spirit of the Isan region and the excitement of travelling—creatively translating these into playful, wearable pieces that spell nothing but vacation fiesta.

(All images: Disaya Vacationist)

Partnering up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Disaya Vacationist brings locals and international fans to Khon Kaen to explore the northeast of Thailand.

“Disaya Vacationist is a fashion brand that serves the needs of girls who love travelling and prefer to dress to represent their personalities. In the previous season, Disaya has taken its customers and fans to the north and south of Thailand already. Attitude of the Northeast is inspired by the art and culture of the northeast, including madmee – weaving fabrics with Krachiew flowers and Tabaek flower pattern modernised in Disaya Vacationist style, as well as the beautiful pattern and silhouettes inspired by the charm of Khon Kaen,” explains Disaya Sorakraikitikul, the brand’s founder and creative director.

Traditional patterns and local craftsmanship are brought under a new light through the collection by combining Khon Kaen’s renowned handwoven textile—Ikat silk—with beautiful pastel dresses that Disaya and Disaya Vacationist are known for. Other northeastern elements translated into the brand’s playful, feminine identity include the fun interpretation of the Isan loincloth. This checkered pattern cloth is cheekily modernised into a crop top and shorts set. At the same time, other weaving techniques are captured through embroidered and screening patterns that appear as motifs throughout the collection.

For those who enjoy prints, this latest Disaya Vacationist collection features items embroidered and screened as patterns that depict Khon Kaen’s tourist attractions, such as Lai Theang Cave at Phuphaman National Park. Another design not to miss out on for this collection are the adorable dinosaur patterned dresses, which pay homage to the first fossil ever discovered in Thailand at one of Khon Kaen’s national parks.

Discover all the looks below:

