Home > Style > Fashion > Designer cartoons: Dolce & Gabbana collaborates with young artists
Designer cartoons: Dolce & Gabbana collaborates with young artists
Style
27 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Karn Chatikavanij
Style Writer
As part of their latest collection, Dolce & Gabbana will be presenting a new and contemporary vision through collaborations with talented young artists.

What we see is a fresh combination of high fashion and a playfully rebellious expression. To begin this new creative era, the brand have partnered up with the 29 year-old Italian cartoon designer, Gianpiero D’Alessandro.

Gianpiero dolce and gabbana

The artist’s works are an exploration of “the limits of the known and unknown”, which materialise in some futuristic, colourful, and expressive aestheticsThis unique collaborative collection made its debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/winter 2022-3 Women’s Fashion Show, where D’Alessandro created cartoon inspired graphics on T-shirts and sweatshirts for the brand.

Dolce & Gabbana street style pieces have always been beloved amongst those in the know, but now these have been given an extra cool factor with D’Alessandro’s quirky yet endearing illustrated characters.

Gianpiero

The “Sweet Bunny” and “Baby Carrot” were created as an expression of family and love. They’re the focus of this super sought-after limited edition collection, which has only 200 black and white Gianpiero T-shirts exclusively available on their website. It may seem impossible to get a hold of one of these valuable pieces, but rest assured that Dolce & Gabbana will continue to work with more fascinating young artists through all their collections to come – so, stay tuned!

For more information, visit www.dolcegabbana.com.

Fashion Dolce & Gabbaba gianpiero
Karn Chatikavanij
Style Writer
A globetrotter with a love for sushi and Miu Miu, Karn is a fan of all things upbeat, delicious, and well-dressed. Her frequent activities include packing for beach trips, listening to 80s music, and trying to make daytime pyjamas happen.
Fashion Travel Restaurants Music
