Fashion trends will be everywhere in 2023, from cyber girl to angelic textures

What do fringed dresses and jackets, tulle sleeves, 2000s rom coms and video games have in common? They’re all fashion trends that will be taking up space in your closet come 2023 if Pinterest’s trend report has any say.

Each year, Pinterest puts together a guide to the biggest emerging trends they’re seeing on the horizon, from those that build upon existing favourites (hello, Y2K resurgence) to those that seemingly came out of nowhere and are now ready to take over, trickling down from the runways to your local store or finding footing on TikTok or Instagram.

Whether your personal style is ethereal and romantic or sleek and edgy, you’ll find something to spark your sartorial flame and get you ready for the new year. Check out seven fashion trends to keep on your radar for your next shopping trip.

Fashion trends you will see in 2023

Fringed dresses

Call it the Dolly Parton effect. Indulge your inner rodeo star or free-spirited Woodstock attendee with fringed textures on dresses and jackets alike. While suede and leather fringe is the classic go-to, rhinestone fringe adds irresistible sparkle, especially when paired with a denim jacket. Fringe is fun on sleeves, skirt hems and even on wedding dresses—another emerging trend Pinterest noted for the coming year.

Buy Alice+Olivia Steph twisted Fringed Maxi Dress

Buy Day Birger ET Mikkelsen Fringed Gabardine Blazer

Buy Alexis Antique Rose Fringed Mini Dress

Think pink

Barbiecore will only get bigger and better, especially when the highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theatres in July. The doll with the never-ending closet continues to inspire fashion trendsetters, specifically with pink miniskirt ensembles that would make Elle Woods jealous. When you’re planning your spring and summer wardrobe, take a cue from Barbie and her crew and think (bright) pink!

Buy Pinko Love Mini Crossbody Bag

Buy Bailey 44 Ladonia Dress

Buy Steve Madden Vacay Boots

Gamer girl vibes

Think 3023, not 2023. Cyber chic will be all the rage, with video games and galactic glamour influencing our outfits. Even if you’re not a gamer, you can channel the techie look with futuristic glasses, loose-fitting jeans, and lots of black and silver and shiny chrome textures to give off that Rihanna in Ocean’s 8 allure.

Buy Understated Leather Mercy Cropped Jacket

Buy Steve Madden Kimmie Corset

Buy Balenciaga Eyewear Cat Eye Sunglasses

Dystopian & avant garde inspiration

Sci-fi influence will also be felt via more dystopian, avant garde looks inspired by movies like Dune and Mad Max. Think of lots of drapey layers (Rick Owens would approve) or sleek catsuits with boots and long jackets. If it feels like something Katniss Everdeen would wear to battle at the Capitol, it’s probably on trend for 2023.

Buy Atu Body Couture Velvet Catsuit

Buy Steve Madden Bianca Boots

Buy Stand Studio Leather Coat

Angelic texture

If dystopian chic isn’t your thing, look to the heavens for 2023’s fashion trends update on the romantic cottagecore trend. Instead of floral prints, think lace, ruffles, tulle and shimmer—soft, delicate and otherworldly textures that make you feel ethereal. Tulle sleeves, ruffled shirts and glimmering fabrics will have a moment in the spotlight; you can lean in and pile on the frills, or toughen them up with boots and a leather jacket.

Buy The Bar Henry Tulle Gown

Buy Alice+Olivia Lace Maxi Dress

Buy SNDYS Rising Satin Shirt

Romcom-core

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVON CARLSON🎀🍀🧸💭 (@devonleecarlson)

Cue up your favourite ‘00s romantic comedies and take style cues from Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner, Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Gabrielle Union in Deliver Us from Eva or Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30. Think miniskirts, tube tops, slip dresses and cargo pants in bright colours and prints, and accessorise with butterfly or claw clips, mini bags and lots of sparkly rhinestone details.

Buy Hemant and Nandita Bandeau

Buy Hemant and Nandita Short Skirt

Buy Pinko Half Moon Shoulder Bag

“Cool Girl” aesthetic

The “cool girl” aesthetic continues to reign supreme on the trend scene, though we’re interested to see how the trend evolves over the next year. Hallmarks of the cool girl look include baggy jeans, cropped tees, hair in a claw clip, oversized jackets, cool sunglasses and sneakers—like Hailey Bieber out and about in her endless supply of vintage Levi’s and leather coats, Bella Hadid’s signature street style or Zendaya’s casual, off-duty style.

Buy Denimist Blair Double Pleated Jeans

Buy Adidas Logo Stamp Low Top Leather Sneakers

Buy Isabel Marant Etoile Oversized Check Print Coat

This story first appeared on www.byrdie.com

©2022 Dotdash Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from https://www.byrdie.com/ and published with permission of Dotdash Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.