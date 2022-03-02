9 feminist t-shirts to wear this International Women’s Day 2022

Gear up with these feminist t-shirts and gift them to all the badass women in your life this International Women’s Day.
There’s nothing like a classic tee. Whether you pair with blue jeans and flats like a model off-duty, or a tutu skirt and heels a la Carrie Bradshaw, nothing quite beats it. In recent years, as graphic and printed tees become streetwear staples, we’ve also been loving the rise of feminist tees on the market. Dior’s infamous ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ t-shirt made waves, and many soon followed thereafter.
From high end brands to the high street beloveds, here’s how you can wear this versatile staple loud and proud for International Women’s Day. Wear your heart on your sleeve and your feminism on your t-shirt. Let’s hop to it.
[Hero Image Credit: Ban.do; Featured Image Credit: Net-a-Porter]
Possibly one of the most famous luxury feminist t-shirts, we had to start our list with this iconic Dior number. Echoing the inspiration of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collections, this t-shirt is crafted in cotton jersey and linen, with a round neck and casual fit, suited to any and all occasions.
You’ve probably spotted the adorable Ban.do stationary products at all your favourite malls, but did you know they make tees too? For those who like their graphic tees to be wordy, this is a sweet option. With a classic fit and a fun colour, here’s a great t-shirt for the girl who deserves it all.
For the most inspirational woman in your life, opt for this inspirational feminist t-shirt. With the words ‘Be a Muse’ printed on the front, it’s a great fit for the artsy lady in your life this International Women’s Day. Dress down with jeans or joggers, or dress up with a skirt and heels.
This t-shirt has ‘Unite Women’ written on the front, and ‘Women Unite,’ written on the back. Exclusive to Net-a-Porter, the piece is part of the Women for Women International campaign, and was designed by New York-based jeweller Jennifer Fisher. We love the double meaning and the message. A great look for the strong woman in your life.
For those who are all about growth and learning this International Women’s Day, look no further than this Ban.do t-shirt. We love the bright pink colour and the motivating words. Very much suited to that girl boss in your life that is slowly but surely changing the world.
You’ve probably spotted this t-shirt on influencers and models alike, and if you’re looking for the most ‘grammable feminist t-shirt to wear this International Women’s Day, this is definitely it. Beyond its cheeky design, THB 260 of each t-shirt sale here is donated to the ‘Mind’ charity, too.
There are certain stereotypes that claim a feminist cannot be feminine, and we like that this Marlies Dekkers t-shirt aims to challenge that notion. Made from a cotton and jersey knit, the sage green t-shirt has a ‘Feminine Feminist’ print on the front, and for the woman who is always challenging the status quo, it’s a grand option.
The last item on our list touches on our favourite Mean Girls in the form of angels. With the text ‘you can’t hang with us’ printed beneath a trio of angels, it’s got pop-culture references a-plenty. Sassy, for the sassiest lady of them all.