9 feminist t-shirts to wear this International Women’s Day 2022

Gear up with these feminist t-shirts and gift them to all the badass women in your life this International Women’s Day.

There’s nothing like a classic tee. Whether you pair with blue jeans and flats like a model off-duty, or a tutu skirt and heels a la Carrie Bradshaw, nothing quite beats it. In recent years, as graphic and printed tees become streetwear staples, we’ve also been loving the rise of feminist tees on the market. Dior’s infamous ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ t-shirt made waves, and many soon followed thereafter.

From high end brands to the high street beloveds, here’s how you can wear this versatile staple loud and proud for International Women’s Day. Wear your heart on your sleeve and your feminism on your t-shirt. Let’s hop to it.

[Hero Image Credit: Ban.do; Featured Image Credit: Net-a-Porter]