Kim Kardashian confirms a limited-edition Fendi x Skims collab

Kim Kardashian West just confirmed it: Fendi x Skims is real. Mark your calendars for 9 November.

At the heels of Skims’ Asia launch earlier this month at Lane Crawford, another exciting project is on the horizon for one Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian officially announced the launch via her personal Instagram account, describing the collaboration as “first of its kind” and one that “unites the luxury of Fendi with the innovation of Skims.” True to Skims’ modus operandi, the capsule is said to feature “sculpting silhouettes, rich fabrics, bold colours and a special hybrid logo pattern that saturates key styles.”

Expect the hybridised logo stealing centre stage atop mesh hosiery, luxe bodysuits and loungewear-inspired co-ordinating sets à la Skims. Leaning more towards Fendi’s design codes include a nylon puffer jacket with the collaboration’s logo embossed all-over — and hidden within the inner silken lining, too. And some OTT-looking opera gloves I’m very interested in.

Flick your thumb through these following pictures and start mapping out your wish-list. You already know the launch will be snapped up in a very hot second come 9 November. Save a pair of mesh stockings for me, please.

(All images courtesy of Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram)

The limited edition FENDI x SKIMS capsule collection launches on 9 November. Sign up here to get notified when the collection drops.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.