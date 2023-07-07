Every season is sneaker season, and it’s going to get even more festive in Thailand for sneaker heads. Foot Locker is making its Bangkok debut this September.

Foot Locker is a well-known American retail store that specialises in selling athletic shoes and clothing. They offer a wide selection of athletic footwear brands, including all the popular ones like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Jordan, and Reebok, as well as sports apparel, accessories, and equipment. It’s a one-stop shop for sneaker heads and those who are interested in the sneaker world.

Foot Locker to finally open in Bangkok this September

Thailand’s sneaker heads have heard about Foot Locker opening for a long while, but now it’s official. The shop will be open in September, 2023, at Siam Center.

Of course, Foot Locker in town means you can expect all the big brands, along with limited edition Jordans without having to ask a friend to buy for you when they’re abroad. Seeing that sneakers have become a big thing for Thai millennials and Gen Z-ers, and have never stopped being a thing ever since, Foot Locker is perfect for enthusiasts, collectors, or those looking for a nice pair to walk around town.

They’re already holding interviews and hiring positions for the store, so it’s very, very confirmed now.

Be sure to keep an eye out on their socials if they’re announcing anything before it opens. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for special deals after the opening.

You can find more information at Foot Locker Thailand.