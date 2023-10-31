Kim Jones welcomes Stefano Pilati aboard as the newest Friends of Fendi, exploring their subversion of gendered clothings

It is always a breath of fresh air when fashion houses take a daring step in contesting the boundaries of dressing, especially in the modern fashion landscape where the idea of gendered clothing is (in my opinion) outdated. Perhaps that was the same sentiment shared by Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi, when he extended an invitation to Stefano Pilati as the newest Friends of Fendi.

Friends of Fendi welcomes Stefano Pilati for Fall/Winter 2023-2024

Jones sang high praises for Pilati, stating he is “a friend, an inspiration and a designer for modern times,” and indeed he is. To me, who has always been awed by his renditions and contemporary spins of fashion ‘classics’, Pilati is a designer ahead of his time. We share the same sentiment — fashion is as much an abstract and social construct as, say, gender limitations.

Taking this belief, Jones and Pilati joined hands in curating a collection for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024. The collection explores a realm of dressing that transcends the norm of gender perception, and instead seeks to clothe the wearer’s character. In a way, how one is presented as a human being if societal stamps are removed from the picture. By reimagining the flapper of the 1920s through a modern lens, Pilati challenged the traditions of fashion construction — an elegant display of rebellion, if I may say so myself.

Taking a peek into the menswear of the collection, Pilati was able to translate Fendi’s DNA of duality through textures and tailoring. A staple in every gentleman’s wardrobe, the suit and tailored pants, is reconstructed with a softer bodice. It is a relaxed rendition of the traditional basque, its loose fit flattering the overall silhouette of the man. Shirts and blouses are tailored using a much more feminine material: silk. Yet, when draped over the male body, it works to accentuate its masculinity by highlighting the male physique. Material is not the only feminine aspect of garment making that Pilati explored. A plunge neckline, an archetype of womenswear, is reshaped to add a touch of sensuality. Complemented by a Fendi buckle, it draws gaze to the wearer’s silhouette, another emphasis that the feminine can be masculine.

The two facets of masculinity and femininity are again weaved together in the collection’s accessories. A particular piece to shine spotlight on is a pair of loafers. A part in a modern man’s bible of attire, they are cheekily reconstructed with a kitten heel. It lengthens the appearance of one’s legs, its added height perhaps something many would be able to appreciate, while retaining the masculine front. This collection shows that fashion staples do not have to be conforming, with Pilati and Jones’ masterminds reshaping what it truly means to have fluidity in garment making.

