Gallery: The best looks from the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs)

Did you catch the American Music Awards 2021 (AMAs) yesterday? Here are our favourite looks from the red carpet.

The 2021 American Music Awards (the AMAs), the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, has declared its nominees and winners based on streaming, album sales, radio airplay, and Billboard charts since 2006. The awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honour the best music by newcomers and established talent in the industry, across genres from country to R&B.

The ceremony came to an end following a red carpet filled with the industry’s finest and their glamorous ensembles. Cardi B who hosted this year’s AMAs ceremony set the bar high for fashion. Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo performed at the awards ceremony on Sunday, November 21. BTS made history as they won Artist of the Year and became the first Asian act in history to win that title at the AMAs.

Indeed, it’s a night of accomplishments for the industry’s finest, who are dressed to the nines. From Cardi B to Olivia Rodrigo to Machine Gun Kelly and others — these celebs stunned us with their immaculate ensembles, embracing the post-lockdown return to glamour at the AMAs.

These are some of the best red carpet looks from the 2021 American Music Awards.

