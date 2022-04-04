Gentlemen Choose Green: Mango Mojito celebrates 10th anniversary with circular fashion campaign

To celebrate 10 successful years, the globally-recognised Thai quality leather mens shoe brand has gone green for the environment and the future.

Out with the old, in with the new – we are all for circular fashion these days. Mango Mojito, a Thai-made high-quality mens shoes brand has now embraced that term fully and wholeheartedly. Having launched in 2012 and to celebrate its 10th year anniversary, its new campaign “Gentlemen Choose Green” features your favourite shoes but with a twist – they are all made from plant-based leather and recycled materials.

By adopting the principles of circular fashion under the concept of recycling and upcycling, the new campaign also features the Gentlemen Choose Green “total look,” featuring recycled tops and suits in collaboration with sustainable textile Thai brand CIRCULAR and SC Grand. Take a peek at the collection below.

MM for CIRCULAR (weaving and knitting)

In collaboration with CIRCULAR, these sneakers are made from 100% recycled materials and without any use of dyeing whatsoever. The colours of the shoes are directly transferred from the colours of old clothes and fabric scraps from a sewing factory. The outsoles were made from recycled scraps from rubber floors from a shoe factory, while the softness of the insoles were made from recycled raw materials such as plastic bottles. This makes this weaving collection of 100% recycled materials 100% eco-friendly for the environment — from reducing the negative impact on the use of natural resources to create new textiles, to the CO2 emissions due to the removal of the cotton-making and dyeing processes.

The knitted sneakers, also in collaboration with CIRCULAR, are also intricately made from recycled fabric and are both as comfortable as they are soft. This line is also made from recycled materials without the use of dyeing, with their outsoles and insoles also made from rubber floor scraps and recycled plastic bottles.

Plant-based collection

Undoubtedly one of the main highlights of the campaign #GentlemenChooseGreen is that it is plant-based. These upgraded dress shoes are all made from cactus-based leather to create an alternative option for customers to choose leather without harming the environment and the animals. These shoes are the full embodiment of “sustainable” and “green”, as the plant-based leather-making process of this line reduces water usage by five times as compared to the normal leather-making processes. Plus, these new plant-based materials can also absorb CO2 in the atmosphere as well. The collection features three key designs: the Masterpiece Captoe Oxford, Masterpiece Wholecute, and the MM Sandal.

SC Grand

These suit jackets from SC Grand under the C&F Collection are inspired by the classic Italian suit style and made from 100% unbleached recycled textiles and fabrics.

CIRCULAR

These sustainable everyday fashion garments are also made from 100% recycled raw materials without any use of dyeing. The items, ranging from a crop-top to a t-shirt and made for both genders to wear, are suitable for all lifestyles and occasions. These colourful t-shirts were meticulously designed with longevity in mind, from the details of the pattern to the colours.

