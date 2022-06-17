Gucci x Adidas: best looks from our favourite Thai celebs

The coolest collaboration of the year has finally dropped in Thailand. Here are our favourite looks from the Pop-Up launch on June 7.

When two of the most renowned brands in high fashion and sportswear meet for a collaboration, what happens? Well, nothing short of magic, of course.

Thailand finally got to witness one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year, the Gucci x Adidas collection, which was revealed to the public at Siam Paragon earlier this month on June 7. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, this cross-category collection mixes the codes of the House with those of the historic sportswear brand.

The collection, inspired by Alessandro Michele’s fascination with archival sports catalogues and retro aesthetics, is not only undoubtedly unique, but also truly reminiscent of the old-school aesthetics of the past. Debuting with over 60 images on the look book, the capsule has a bit of everything anyone is looking for: from ready-to-wear sophisticated separates, luxe streetwear for both men and women, to athleisure wear.

Vibrant colours play across the entire assemblage, with the trio of stripes reflecting the coupling of the two brands. On the other hand, you can also spot the GG monogram combined with Adidas’s iconic trefoil logo treated in hybrid fashion across the pieces – from the colourful prints, on the jacquard fabrics, to the red and green Web of Gucci complementing the three stripes of Adidas.

Pushing the hybridisation further is the collection’s forward-thinking towards a more sustainable future, with the products crafted with future-conscious materials such as polyester, cotton, and viscose. While the collection is indeed reminiscent of the sporting attire from decades past, it also maintains an identity of an undeniable modern character.

The Pop-Up

The launch, which took place at Siam Paragon’s M Hall, was indeed a spectacle and a star-studded event. Here are our favourite looks from the equally cool celebrities that wore them.

Mark Prin

All decked out in a silhouette look that’s truly reflective of the 70s style, Mark Prin is sporting an Adidas x Gucci Trefoil print jacket, Adidas x Gucci jersey T-shirt, and an Adidas x Gucci cotton jersey sweatpants. It’s honestly serving us that vintage x contemporary look, not to mention the vibrant purple and red that perfectly contrast with one another. One thing we love most is the polyester jacket, which has creatively interwoven the G and Trefoil diagonal stripe print finished off with 3-stripes appliqué.

Prim Chanikarn

Here, Thailand’s Boys Over Flowers (F4) star Prim Chanikarn can be seen wearing the Adidas x Gucci Interlocking G and Trefoil shirt, matched with the Adidas x Gucci cotton shorts, Adidas x Gucci women’s Gazelle sneaker, and holding an Adidas x Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini bag.

Coming in with a more refined and preppy touch, we especially love the Horsebit 1955 mini bag, where Alessandro Michele has pulled inspiration directly from his memories of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The small shoulder bag, which comes in multiple variations, features the ‘Gucci x Adidas’ and Trefoil print where the red and green Web juxtaposes with the three white stripes, and the GG monogram combines with the Trefoil.

Win Metawin

Another look that energetically contrasts with one another has got to be Win’s outfit. Here, we see the 23-year-old superstar exploring the unexpected with Adidas x Gucci’s GG Trefoil jacquard jacket, the Adidas x Gucci macro GG bowling shirt matched with Adidas x Gucci macro GG shorts while accessorising himself with Adidas x Gucci men’s Gazelle sneaker in red and the Adidas x Gucci Ophidia shoulder bag.

In this outfit, we can see both heritages encoded in a trio of lines from the Trefoil jacquard jacket, seamlessly crafted in blue nylon. What we love about this look are the macro GG bowling shirt and the macro GG shorts. Made with 100% silk, the prints shimmer with the GG Trefoil print in purple and red.

Tontawan Tantivejakul

Rising 20-year-old F4 star Tontawan ‘Tu’ Tantivejakul goes all blue and red with her Adidas x Gucci cotton jersey T-shirt tucked in Adidas x Gucci GG tulle skirt in blue while finishing off the look with the Adidas x Gucci bomber jacket and Adidas x Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini bag in red.

What stands out most has got to be the GG tulle skirt, which has the blue GG Trefoil embroidered in tulle, elastic waistband, and detachable lining. We can picture it going well with any occasion. Whether it’s ready-to-wear, formal, or preppy – the vintage skirt will add a classy and sophisticated touch to your everyday fits.

Gulf Kanawut

Here, retro meets classy in a bold colour palette, an outfit donned by TharnType: The Series star Gulf Kanawut. We see Gulf rocking the Adidas x Gucci cotton jersey sweatshirt with the Adidas x Gucci jersey sweatpants in red worn over by the adidas x Gucci cotton jersey shorts. For accessories, the 24-year-old is holding the Adidas x Gucci mini top handle bag in beige and brown from the collection.

It was a hard pick, but we got to give it the dark beige cotton jersey sweatshirt as our favourite item from the fit. In all its classy, old-school, and preppy glory, the Gucci Trefoil embroidery at the front is made from 100% polyester while the fabric is made 100% from cotton.

Want to find out more? Browse these looks and grab your favourite items from this once-in-a-lifetime collection now by entering the link here, or visiting the Gucci store in leading department stores. The Gucci x Adidas Pop-Up will still be on show until June 26 – at Siam Paragon only.