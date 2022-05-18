Gucci gifts each Cosmogonie Cruise show-goer with a special star

Expect to reach for the stars with Gucci when you’re front row at the Gucci Cosmogonie Cruise 2023 show in Puglia.

After all, each of the show-goers didn’t just get to enjoy a spectacular show but also received a star adopted by the brand personally for them. When it comes to gestures, Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele believes that bigger and grander are better. Each VIP attendee who made their way to the destination show in Puglia, Italy had the chance to experience a Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse and a star to remind them of this supernatural experience.

Held at the 13th-century citadel and castle (Castel del Monte) situated on a hill in Andria, the Gucci Cosmogonie show was built on a narrative around German Jewish philosopher Walter Benjamin. He was a part of a small but incredibly significant cohort of German-Jewish intellectuals who fled the Nazis in the thirties. Alessandro Michele’s show is based on his theory, ‘Thinking in Constellations’ which talks about how the provisional notions of experience, observation, and memory form a constellation. This rather philosophical school of thought is translated in both the experience of the Gucci Cosmogonie show and in an abstract, astronomical influence.

The best looks from the Gucci Cosmogonie Cruise 2023 show in Puglia

With an eery castle in the backdrop and an open star-filled sky, the models walked down cascading staircases with a promise of holiday dressing. From dresses that looked more like optical illusions to sheer sequinned numbers, the collection was all about the glamour unique to cruise collections. Meanwhile, the stars that descended for the show included Dakota Johnson, Lana Del Rey, Elle Fanning, Måneskin and Jodie Turner-Smith. Under the shadows of the night, the Gucci Cosmogonie Cruise 2023 show was one that was written in the stars.

All Images: Courtesy Gucci.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.