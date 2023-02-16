26 Hailey Bieber fashion moments that offer chic minimalism at its finest

These days, few stars and models come close to Hailey Bieber’s level of influence and her fashion moments are no joke. The style icon, Rhode founder, and summer 2022 Byrdie cover star have fans wrapped around her finger, and whether she’s embracing her signature take on modern minimalism or making a playful statement, discussion and imitation are both sure to follow. Bieber’s strength is knowing how to reinterpret a trend within her personal aesthetic: Resurgent Y2K trends, high fashion statements, and pop culture topics are all well within her style abilities, and she uses each in a way that gets everyone talking and feels unapologetically true to herself.

Whether you’re a huge Hailey Bieber fan looking for your next dose of style inspo or you could use a crash course on some of the reasons she’s attained her it-girl status, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 26 of Bieber’s best fashion moments, from her standout street style to the times she’s made a splash on the red carpet. Keep reading to see them all, and get ready to be influenced.

The best of Hailey Bieber’s fashion moments listed

Met Gala (2022)

Bieber is a repeat Met Gala attendee, and her most recent look for the event toed the line between minimalist and over-the-top, a combo that worked well as an on-brand interpretation of the night’s “Gilded Glamour” theme. This Saint Laurent look elevates the star’s love for simple slip dresses by adding glamorous feathered accents and a dramatic train. The high slit, revealing black pantyhose and heels underneath, gives an otherwise angelic, old-Hollywood moment a subtle modern edge.

Academy Museum Gala (2022)

While Bieber’s aesthetic of choice may be minimalism, that doesn’t mean she refrains from creating visual interest. For the second annual Academy Museum gala, which is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events for celebrity fashion, the star wore a chocolate brown Saint Laurent gown with a twisted sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped stomach cutout, and boldly placed ruffles that would also show up on Lily Collins’s Emily in Paris premiere look two months later.

New York City Street Style (2023)

Showing off her new bob haircut the same week she debuted it on Instagram, Bieber stepped out in New York City in a prep-inspired look. It’s been unseasonably warm this winter, and the street style star took advantage of that, creating an interesting silhouette by pairing an ultra-mini pleated skirt, a long coat, and bare legs with socks and chic loafers.

Met Gala (2019)

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was camp, and while there was a lot of divide among attendees and audiences alike on what exactly fit the theme, Bieber’s interpretation was all about creating a red carpet moment with a playful edge. She showed up in a high-neck Alexander Wang gown and a high ponytail tied up with a black bow, but her look shone most from the back, where the backless design revealed a bedazzled whale tail.

Los Angeles Street Style (2023)

“Nepo babies” have been a hot topic of discussion over the past year or so—and especially the past month and a half—as fans, journalists, and even celebrities themselves have gossiped about who has famous parents and how much that has impacted their careers. Some stars have addressed their well-connected status in interviews or chosen to stay out of it, but Bieber—whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin—chose to make a sartorial statement, stepping out in a cropped white T-shirt that reads “Nepo Baby” in small print. She paired the look with light wash jeans, booties, and a simple black shoulder bag, creating a minimalist aesthetic to balance out the conversation-starting tee.

Wedding Day (2019)

The day Hailey and Justin Bieber finally got married was one of the most anticipated weddings of 2019, as following a long on/off romance (and short, two-month engagement) the couple had legally tied the knot a year earlier but promised a formal ceremony to come. The duo held a traditional celebration in South Carolina to mark their nuptials in a way true to their faith, but that didn’t mean anything about the star-studded event—including the fashion—was going to be boring. While her pop star groom kept it simple in a tailored Celine tuxedo, the former Baldwin collaborated with Virgil Abloh to create a moment that would go down in fashion history. The cut and lace details were stunning, but the most memorable aspect was the veil, which read “Till Death Do Us Part” in Off-White’s typical subversive fashion.

Halloween (2021)

Never one to skip out on a full-blown Halloween style statement, Bieber impressed in 2021 with her multi-costume tribute to Britney Spears’s best early aughts looks. While she touched upon everything from magazine covers to the “Oops!…I Did It Again” jumpsuit, the most memorable look of the bunch was her faithful tribute to the pop icon’s “…Baby One More Time” school uniform moment, which she nailed right down to the fluffy hair accessories.

Met Gala (2018)

The 2018 Met Gala’s “Heavenly Bodies” theme arguably inspired some of the best looks to grace the steps in recent history, and Bieber’s look was no exception. She offered a modern take on angelic vibes with a chiffon off-the-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger gown, which featured an ultra-high slit to show off silvery Jimmy Choo platform sandals. A trendy pink lob hairstyle complete with a white flower crown completed the look.

Grammy Awards (2022)

Attending with her husband Justin, who was nominated for eight awards, Bieber embraced understated elegance in a strapless silk gown by Saint Laurent. Tiffany jewellery and a low, loose braided hairstyle completed her effortlessly chic ensemble.

Cannes Film Festival (2018)

Bieber’s pink hair moment in 2018 was iconic, and we love how this Roberto Cavalli couture gown she wore to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Girls of the Sun was the perfect match. The neutral creation looks subtle at first, but the intricate beading is truly stunning, and the rosy tones pair beautifully with her tousled topknot.

Los Angeles Street Style (2022)

A true master of street style, Bieber is the ultimate muse if you’re looking for athleisure-inspired looks that make a statement. Here, she balances out a black shirt and ultra-mini skirt with pops of sunny yellow on her purse and oversized jacket. The lug sole boots are perfectly on trend and ready for a busy day of stomping around the city.

Saint Laurent Runway Show (2022)

Bieber has been wearing a lot of Saint Laurent lately as she’s been working with the brand, and while those looks usually skew neutral, the star gave us a bit of Barbiecore energy when attending the house’s Spring 2023 runway show. The baby pink skirt set is adorable, and black pumps and tiny sunglasses keep the look cool as ever.

Friend’s Wedding (2021)

Dedicated Hailey Bieber fans know that many of her best looks debut on the ‘gram. This sequined Magda Butrym dress with rosette bust details, which she wore to attend a wedding, was a true standout.

‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Show (2022)

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk all things Rhode on launch day, Bieber dressed the entrepreneur part in a neutral pantsuit and pumps. The colour and cut of the set fits her modern minimalist aesthetic perfectly and provide work outfit inspo for the rest of us.

At Home (2020)

In a year when we were all stuck at home for the most part, Bieber shared plenty of quarantine-friendly fashion, including this look that elevates a classic gray sweatsuit and white sneakers with a bright green puffer vest and matching Bottega Veneta bag. The style could still work today for errands and other low-key moments when you want to embrace a healthy dose of eccentricity.

New York City Street Style (2022)

Out in Brooklyn on a rainy day, Bieber knew how to keep her silhouette fun for a spring street-style moment. The hero piece? A practical yet bold oversized brown leather blazer, which she layered over a simple black crop top and loose white pants.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2018)

Always active on the LA social scene, Bieber is a regular guest at the Oscars’ most exclusive afterparties. In 2018, she celebrated the silver screen in a shimmering metallic cutout number from Versace.

New York City Street Style (2022)

While out with best friend and fellow fashion industry fixture Kendall Jenner, Bieber went for a monochromatic brown moment that’s eclectic in a very Y2K way. This look features a patterned top, flared pants, a fur-trim jacket, sandals, and a simple shoulder bag, and it’s a reminder that a coordinated palette can bring any number of statement pieces from your closet together.

Billboard Music Awards (2018)

An early red carpet glam moment from Bieber, this shimmering gold Alexandre Vauthier gown with a plunging neckline shines so bright that only minimal accessories were necessary.

Los Angeles Street Style (2022)

This look is a reminder that even the most minimalist among us can benefit from a pop of cheery colour. Bieber centred her look around a lime green sports bra and highlighter yellow bike shorts from Alo Yoga, tying it together with an otherwise white ensemble.

LACMA Art + Film Gala (2021)

Celebrating all things artsy at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Bieber wore a white Saint Laurent gown that created a silhouette we don’t normally see from formalwear. The top features a baggy fit and a plunging neckline, which is balanced out by a simple skirt and the style star’s oversized bangles.

Paris Street Style (2021)

While out on a dinner date in the City of Light, Bieber wore a neutral midi dress with a halter-style top and midriff cutout, balancing refinement and boldness as she paired it with sky-high stilettos, simple sunglasses, and a slicked-back bun.

Photoshoot (2022)

Another Barbiecore moment from Bieber, this hot pink corset dress from Versace is a great inspiration for a summer night out or any time you want to have a little fun. White go-go boots and layered necklaces complete the luxe yet playful ensemble.

Weekend Getaway (2021)

Some of Bieber’s most fun looks happen on vacation, when she gravitates towards bright colours, bucket hats, and practical statement pieces. This sleeveless strawberry sweater makes for a fun, unexpected cover-up during a weekend spent boating with friends.

New York City Street Style (2020)

One of the best parts of this look Bieber wore out in New York is that you probably have most of these staples in your closet. A statement leather jacket paired with sunglasses, boots, a black tee, and your favourite jeans is always a good choice.

Los Angeles Street Style (2022)

Another monochromatic standout, Bieber spent a day out with Bella Hadid in this grey athleisure look, which centres around a cropped Prada puffer coat. Even if you’re not a regular at Erewhon (where both models have signature drinks), this is an energizing outfit formula for a day off.

