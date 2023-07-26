Fast fashion war: H&M sues SHEIN over copyright infringement

Fast fashion is cheap and trendy: a devilishly persuasive combo. But with so many pieces of clothing being churned out on the daily, it’s inevitable that fast fashion retailers will clash. This has led to H&M suing SHEIN for copyright infringement.

H&M (or Hennes & Mauritz) have filed court documents to sue fellow fast fashion company SHEIN for copyright infringement. According to The Independent, this series of filings was first filed in July 2021. H&M alleges that SHEIN have been copying H&M designs and selling these designs on SHEIN’s site.

The filed court documents are reported to include evidence: pictures of designs, such as sweaters and swimwear, that SHEIN have stolen from H&M. Apparently, the resemblance that the SHEIN items have to H&M designs are shockingly similar. An H&M spokesperson has confirmed the lawsuit to reporters, while SHEIN have so far declined to comment on this issue.

The most recent hearing of the case at the Hong Kong High Court was on 21 June 2023, with the next hearing scheduled for 31 July 2023.

Past lawsuits against SHEIN

This isn’t the first time that SHEIN has been sued. Also in the month of July 2023, other designers have come forward to levy allegations against the fast fashion brand.

According to The Fashion Law, independent fashion designers Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez, and Jay Baron filed documents against SHEIN for selling identical copies of their independently-designed products. They believe that SHEIN has been using a top-secret technological algorithm to copy and steal designs from other designers depending on generated predicted style trends.

Below is an example of a reportedly copied design, with Jay Baron’s work on the left and SHEIN’s poster for sale on the site on the right:

It gets more serious. Some designers are suing SHEIN over “racketeering,” in addition to copyright infringement.

Racketeering, in this case, would mean designers are accusing SHEIN of making its business through criminal activity. Thus, SHEIN’s copyright infringement is part of its business; it succeeds on the basis of its racketeering. If these cases against SHEIN succeed on the claims of racketeering, it would mean much more than just copyright infringement. No one wants to build a legal business on criminal activity, after all.

So, what’s next for H&M, SHEIN, and the world of fast fashion? Stay tuned as we keep a close eye on those Hong Kong High Court dates.