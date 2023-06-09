A look back at Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments

Blackpink are not just known for their talent but also for their incredible looks both on and off the stage. We take a look at some of their most memorable fashion moments.

Becoming fashion’s most beloved girl gang in today’s Instagram-ready world is no ordinary task. Yet, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are making it look like a walk in the park. In their short time in the limelight, the K-pop band has experienced a meteoric rise in both the fashion and entertainment industries, resulting in the ladies’ many ambassadorial campaigns worldwide. Their front-row presence at milestone events is establishing their clout even further. With Rosé and Jennie’s recent Cannes campaign, as well as the latter’s headline-making role in HBO’s The Idol, we take a look at Blackpink’s most memorable outfits and decode how to recreate these showstopping fashion moments.

When did Blackpink become a fashion force?

Blackpink’s debut in 2016 might’ve informed Korean audiences about a hot new K-pop band in the making but it was only in 2018-19 that the group first tasted international success. Their collaboration with Dua Lipa on the song, “Kiss and Make Up” became the group’s breakthrough feature on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number 36. Blackpink made their American debut at the Universal Music Group’s 2019 Grammy Artist Showcase, months after signing with Interscope Records in October 2018.

Ever since their international appearances became more frequent, global fashion-watchers too, began taking notice of these impeccably dressed ladies. Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all emerged as style icons, in turn inspiring a generation of internet-savvy fashion folk. Apart from their experimental yet coordinated stage and video outfits, Blackpink has also made a splash with their off-duty sartorialism, often spotted with big-wigs like Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and more.

What were Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments?

Rosé in Saint Laurent’s one shoulder floral dress and Jisoo in Burberry’s monochrome powersuit. (Image: Rosé/Instagram, Getty Images)

From Rosé debuting Saint Laurent’s spring 2021 collection with an eclectic floral one-shoulder dress on her Instagram a full year before its launch, to Jennie’s Chanel and denim ensemble at the airport in February 2020, the ladies have never left a room without making an impeccable impression. To attend the prestigious London Fashion Week in September of 2019, Jisoo picked out a monochrome power suit with red leather accents and a Burberry sling bag. Lisa’s chic yet dramatic gold set at Prada’s autumn-winter 2020/21 showcase at Milan Fashion Week definitely did not go unnoticed by fashion’s heavy-hitters. Needless to say, Blackpink’s sartorial vision has taken the fashion industry in an undeniable stronghold.

Rosé at the Saint Laurent show, Paris Fashion Week 2019







The Parisian landscape, adorned with the towering Eiffel Tower, served as the momentous runway for creative director Anthony Vaccarello for his Spring 2020 collection at Saint Laurent. As fashion’s biggest names converged to witness the brand’s ready-to-wear offerings for the season, it was Rosé who confirmed her spot on the night’s best-dressed lists, despite the event being her first for Saint Laurent.

Seated alongside Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and regulars like Charlotte Gainsbourg and Catherine Deneuve, the Blackpink vocalist came all guns blazing in a chic, glossy Saint Laurent blazer dress. The double-breasted lambskin trench was accessorised with a Saint Laurent shoulder bag crafted from croc-effect leather and punctuated with the brand’s iconic YSL plaque. Adding height to her frame were strappy black pumps, while her blonde locks were left untethered for the Parisian wind to do its job.

Jisoo in Dior’s celebrated Bar Jacket





When the French Maison unveiled the hourglass-esque Bar Jacket in 1947, the world was still immersed in post-war uneasiness. For decades, Dior’s tryst with timelessness has revered this piece as one of its best, rivalling only the emergence of Mary Quant’s mini skirt in the 1960s. While the signature piece has undergone subtle transformations with each new creative director to take the helm, from Raf Simons to Maria Grazia Chiuri, its latest iteration happens to find a space in Jisoo’s enviable wardrobe.

In a series of mirror selfies shared by the performer, the 28-year-old was seen casually dressed in the Dior creation. Paired with a black flare skirt and a white undershirt, Jisoo kept her jacket as the highlight of her ensemble, distracting us only slightly with her monotone iPhone 14 case. While this look might not be as photographed, it is a testament to the reach that Blackpink has established within the fashion industry. How else do you land the iconic Bar Jacket, if not on the basis of your celebrity-dom?

Lisa’s Celine tea dress





Hedi Slimane’s sophomore collection for Celine in 2019 was heavily inspired by the brand’s luxury offerings from the 70s. The original house codes for the brand’s famed day dresses were all about practicality; pieces that would go from work rooms to office parties in less than a minute. Quickly rising to become one of the key pieces developed by Celine, its silky, fluid silhouettes nipped in at the waist with a horse-bit belt became a characteristic championed by Slimane.

One of the illustrious names to enter Celine’s list of star-studded clientele happened to be Blackpink’s Lisa. In a now-viral post, the artist went beyond her regular repository of Celine bags, slipping into a retro gold and black shirt dress paired with knee-high calfskin boots. The Triomphe Chain motif dress, lathered in the most luxurious silk was designed with knife pleats and engraved buttons. Cinching her waist was the brand’s gold clasp belt.

When Lisa was revealed as Celine’s first official ambassador in September 2020, the then 23-year-old said: “To me, Celine is unrivalled, and Hedi Slimane has such a multifaceted talent — from clothing design to photography. He creates this rare, incredible, and desirable world through his vision. I’m always inspired by his work. It’s truly an honour and pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as Celine’s first ambassador.”

Jennie’s red coord set at Paris Fashion Week 2021

Jennie in a red set at Paris Fashion Week. (Image: Stephanie Cardinale/Getty Images)

The Idol debutante Jennie’s love for Chanel is unparalleled, having been roped in as the brand’s ambassador in 2021. Apart from her numerous spottings in Chanel at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, the leading lady swept the stands at Paris Fashion Week back in 2021 with a fiery red coord set.

Sitting front-row for the fashion house’s spring/summer 2022 show, Jennie matched her coral tweed crop top with a matching quilted mini skirt and suede pumps. Interestingly, it was the brand’s interlocked insignia that showed up on her necklace, belt, and bag, dismissing quiet luxury with a more maximalist alternative. Rest assured, this look inducted Jennie into the list of Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments.

Rosé at the Met Gala 2021

Scripting history as the first K-pop idol to grace the coveted Met steps, Rosé looked at ease posing for paparazzi alongside Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello wearing a ready-to-wear look from the brand. The black mini dress with a dramatic white bow wrapped around the bodice might’ve been a rather simple outfit, had it not been accentuated by the light graphic eye makeup, a large floral choker, and dangly earrings. Her hair was pushed back into a sleek bun with a few strands let loose in the front. The singer stuck to her black pumps for the night.

Interestingly, this YSL creation was previously worn by Zendaya for the cover of the 2021 October edition of British Vogue.

Jisoo for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

When Maria Grazia Chuiri selected the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens for her Resort 2022 showcase, it was an homage to the exalted Grecian mythology. While the creative director, then in her 5th year at Dior, was gravitating towards sculptures on the Acropolis, it represented a stark antithesis of the brand’s more architectural designs in the 1950s.

Gravitating towards the Dior pantheon once again, Jisoo upped the ante with her 1960’s inspired mini dress from the brand’s to-be-unveiled collection. The anti-fit ensemble contoured with the silhouette of the Grecian goddess, Athena, was one of the collection’s more noteworthy pieces, having found a wearer in the Blackpink quartet. Meshed pumps with a mini Lady Dior bag were added to the mix, charting a memorable moment in Jisoo’s tryst with luxury fashion.

Lisa in Prada for Milan Fashion Week 2020

Lisa in a gold quilted leather jacket set by Prada. (Image: Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)

If entrances could make or break a star, then Lalisa Manoban’s golden debut at Milan is made for the gods. Arriving in a guided suit from Prada’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection, the Thai superstar ensured all eyes were on her. The oversized pearl buttons with the on-trend detachable collar put fashion enthusiasts in a chokehold. The lustrous metallic hue kept eyes transfixed as Lisa paired the separates with a gold drawstring pouch and slipped into platform Mary Janes paired with high socks. Talk about a spin on traditional workwear silhouettes!

Speaking to the camera for British Vogue, Lisa admitted that she chose the bold gold outfit to contrast with her hair, which she had recently dyed jet black. “The reason that I chose this is because I have just dyed my hair black and so I wanted to make it different,” Lisa said, comparing her gold-accented leather jacket to her newly coloured locks.

Jennie’s Chanel set from Paris Fashion Week 2022

Jennie in Chanel’s black 3-piece tweed set. (Image: Chanel)

Making her way amidst the impressive roster of guests at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, Blackpink’s front-runner took her ambassadorial duties up a notch in a meticulously styled 3-piece set by the French powerhouse. Virginie Viard’s fall 2022 showcase was hijacked by Jennie’s pre-fall embroidered velvet blouson and matching skirt, worn with diamond and 18k gold Coco crush rings and no. 5-plaqued chain necklaces. She carried the ‘Boy’ clutch and wore bow-lined socks with her black pumps.

“Coming to Chanel is the best [and] it’s always great to see a new collection. Each one gives me different insights and inspirations but this show was purely amazing,” she commented when asked at the show.

(Main image: Dia Dipasupil/ Getty Images; Featured image: Blackpink/ Instagram)

This story originally appeared in Prestige Singapore