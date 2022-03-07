How to rock Siam Paragon’s hottest Spring/Summer 2022 trends

With the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion season in full swing, take note of these trends and items that should be on your summer wardrobe shopping list.

Can you guys believe it’s already our third month into the year and summer is soon approaching? Time sure goes by fast. And trends? Even faster. But as the old saying goes, some things will never go out of style – as witnessed this Spring/Summer 2022 season.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with the latest summer items, head over to Siam Paragon, Thailand’s number one world-class luxury fashion destination. You’ll soon be walking home with this season’s must-have items in tow. Here are some of Siam Paragon’s picks for what should be on your spring/summer wishlist.

[Hero/Featured Image Credit: Maison Kitsuné]

To a Colourful Summer

When you think of summer, what comes to mind? Summer is fun, it is exciting, playful, colourful, and vivid. It’s timelessly youthful, ceaselessly freeing, and always in style. Fortunately, it’s always summer in Thailand.

Maison Kitsuné’s Olympia Le-Tan Kimono Silk Dress

Parisian laissez-faire style meets New York cool in Maison Kitsuné’s latest collaboration with Olympia Le-Tan. The preppy capsule collection, aptly titled “Fox Day Afternoon”, reflects the motif of our selected dress. It’s silky, sultry, fun, and easy to mix and match on all occasions. The baby blue colour also resembles the waters under a perfect summer day. Whether you’re frolicking by the beach, relaxing with a book, or sharing an afternoon with friends, this dress can deliver it all.

Gucci Men’s Pineapple Collection

These shoes aren’t just made for walking – they’re made to make you shine. For this new Gucci Pineapple Collection, these sneakers were made to embody the mix of collegiate and street-wear aesthetics. They’re playful, refined, colourful, and diverse. These lighthearted and vibrant shoes feel like a laidback, beachside getaway. With its colours perfectly blending together, it’s hard to miss this eye-catching pair. It’s even harder to resist wearing them on your next trip!

Bottega Veneta’s Iconic Cassette Bag

First introduced in the Fall 2019 Collection, the maxi version of Bottega Veneta’s iconic intrecciato weave immediately became a cult classic. It has also evolved to include various styles such as this pastel yellow Chain Cassette bag. Sophisticated, light, soft, and calming, the bag works well with any outfit, wherever you go, and wherever you are. What is even more perfect about this bag is that it is timelessly youthful and young–just like the season of summer.

An Ode to the Classics

From blazers to leather boots and hobo bags, some classics simply never go out of style. On another note: when in doubt, keep your outfits neutral in both flare and colour.

Saint Laurent Women’s Spring/Summer 2022

Drawing on the elegance and mystique of Spanish fashion designer Paloma Picasso’s independence of spirit, Anthony Vacarello’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection makes a bold statement with familiar silhouettes. Blazers, blacks, and florals are front and centre. Rock any look from this collection for that matter, and your statement is clear. You are inventive even without trying and captivating without having to show it. And as Vaccarello envisions it, the pieces are an “ode to emancipation” to breathing freely, and celebrating a woman who is “singular in every way.”

Jimmy Choo’s Caramel Lappa Leather Boots (Oriel 95)

Dynamic, playful, and daring, these Oriel 95 boots from Jimmy Choo’s latest Spring Collection 2022 are made for you to stand out. With their earthy, neutral caramel tones and high stiletto heels, these boots will enhance and glamorise your every look. Whether night or day, you will always look sleek, confident, and classy.

Fendi’s Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag

Nothing screams classy more than a petite, minimal, white bag that fits perfectly under your shoulders. The Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag from Fendi’s latest Spring/Summer 2022 Collection also comes with a zip fastening that is embellished with vintage gold metal Fendi lettering with an adjustable strap that can be worn on your wrist or attached to even larger bags. Made of white leather and gold-finish metalware, this look is certainly multidimensional and multipurpose.

Legacy Logo Bags to Travel in Style

With the new season soon approaching, it’s time to pack your bags for a vacation destination. Make a statement and travel in style with these signature logo bags.

MCM’s Ottomar Weekender Bag in Visetos

Trimmed in black nappa leather with matte black hardware, the weekender bag carries on MCM’s legacy of luggage craftsmanship that is delicate, refined, and androgynous. It is perfectly sized for long journeys or even a short trip to the gym, office, or even the mall. With an extended two-way zipper for easy opening, this bag can fit just anything and is even foldable for swift storage when not in use. It is practical, long-lasting, and durable – need we say more?

Salvatore Ferragamo’s 1927 Signature Tote Bag

This oversized version of the house’s cotton tote is made of a cotton and linen canvas with deerskin borders and details, and can perfectly serve as a weekend getaway or summer adventure carry on that still keeps you classy and sophisticated. Whether in a city, in the countryside, or on the beach, the 1927 Signature Tote Bag will make its mark and statement and a bold and effortless way.

Welcome the season in style by shopping for the latest spring/summer trends under Siam Paragon’s World Fashion: Spring/Summer 2022 selections.

From now until March 31, don’t miss this exclusive chance to earn a 4,000 THB gift card once you shop over 40,000 (400 spots only and only 100 a week), with a 17,000 THB cashback for Kasikorn Bank’s The One Card credit users. You can also shop these items online easily through the ONESIAM SuperApp on your phones. VIZ Card members who shop over 60,000 THB will win 5 times the amount of their shopping spent on VIZ Coins (1,250 members only).

For more information, visit Siam Paragon.