How to wear sequins this season without looking like a Christmas tree

…not that that’s a bad thing, but here’s how you can rock sequins this festive season and still look somewhat cool.
Sequins and the festive season go hand in hand, and as we’re slowly starting to go out (safely) again before more variants come a-knocking, they’re an essential to sport to all your seasonal soirees.
After all, sequins never really go out of style. They may not be relevant throughout January-November, but December really is their time to shine, quite literally. Whether you’re seeking budget-friendly options or budget-worthy options, here’s how to best wear sequins this festive season and not be outshined by the tree.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: La DoubleJ]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Have fun with colour
- Try sequins in unconventional places
- Yes, sneakers can be sequinned
- Don’t forget: sequins are an art
- Go down the urban route
- Have you tried subtle sequins?
- Structure and silhouettes are your friend
- Don’t underestimate the power of the tiny sequin
- Sequins can be casual
- Don’t be afraid to party
1 /10
Louis Vuitton Rococo Sequinned Clutch
For the festive season, go beyond the classic red, green, and gold. We’re loving this pre-owned Louis Vuitton clutch, featuring a purple sequin embellishment. Perfect for cocktail evenings and dinner soirees, it’s lesser mainstream than a red clutch for Christmas time. Purple? For the festive season? Genuinely groundbreaking.
Best for: Evening drinks in December (mulled wine optional)
Pair with: How about an all-white satin ensemble? Make that clutch pop.
Price: Approx. THB 95,699
Giambattista Valli Sequinned Bow Dress
There’s a lot to love about this Giambattista Valli dress. Beautifully capturing the label’s sophisticated design language, we love the cream white hue of this dress that is accentuated by a sequinned bow at the front. Classy, but not boring, it proves that sometimes you don’t need a full sequin shebang, and rather a finer detail like this one will do.
Best for: A day of shopping on Bond Street (or whatever you want to consider Bangkok’s Bond Street)
Pair with: Your favourite pumps
Price: Approx. THB 132,517
Philippe Model Paris Sequin-embellished Leather Trainers
Maybe you’re not a heels kind of gal. Maybe you’re more of a sneakerhead. If this is the case, fear not for missing out on sequin splendour this season. We’re obsessed with these Philippe Model Paris trainers that come with sequin embellishment, a round toe, and a chunky rubber sole. It’s where comfort meets Christmas.
Best for: A busy social calendar
Pair with: A dress if you’re bold, wide-legged trousers if you’re comfy
Price: Approx. THB 25,775
La DoubleJ Gala Open-back Sequin Dress
La DoubleJ is a personal favourite brand of ours, and its fun energy is far-reaching. Case in point: this open-back sequin dress, that comes in “Love Dove” black with an artful sequin embellishment. We love the high neck and the long sleeves, and the fact that we know everyone will turn eyes when we enter the room in this. A real conversation piece.
Best for: An art gallery opening, followed by a tasting menu somewhere new and exciting
Pair with: Black loafers for a bit of an edgy look
Price: Approx. THB 111,804
5 /10
Chanel 2018 Waterfall Sequin Backpack
Is this the cutest way to sport the sequin during the festive season? We think so. This pre-owned Chanel backpack encapsulates that disco ball energy in the most urban yet elegant form. We love the silver tone of the sequins here, combined perfectly with that silver signature CC turn-lock fastening.
Best for: When you’re on the go, running your festive errands
Pair with: An oat milk latte and never-ending to-do list
Price: Approx. THB 290,489
H&M Sequinned Bustier
Sequins are often seen as the opposite of “subtle,” yet we feel like this is not fair. Look at this bustier, for example. The sequins are very much the star, but the seamless blending of black sequin to black bustier manages to present a very refined look. Elegant and yet very sexy.
Best for: A dinner date with someone you’d like to meet under the mistletoe
Pair with: High-waisted suit trousers, heels, and sleek hair and makeup
Price: THB 2999
Ingie Paris Sequin Dress
Sequins can look heavy, or feel like they’re dragging the whole dress down. The solution to this is structure. We love this Ingie Paris dress for its short sleeves and V-neck, as well as the subtle rear zip fastening. The silhouette is pretty serious and yet very feminine (especially around the waist), and combined with the confetti of sequins manages to look put-together yet fun.
Best for: A midnight kiss
Pair with: Your statement pearl earrings
Price: Approx. THB 180,979
H&M Short Sequinned Dress
Some people fear sequins for their “loudness,” yet many don’t realise that sequins can be delicate, too. We like that for this H&M Conscious Exclusive dress the massive black bows are actually the focal point. They complement the sequinned weave beautifully, and bring something really timeless to the table. You could wear this for the festive season, but it also wouldn’t look out of place during the rest of the year either. Sequins for seasons.
Best for: Being the hostess with the mostest at your Christmas party
Pair with: Your favourite bright red lipstick
Price: THB 5499
9 /10
Loewe Sequin-embellished Flat Mules
Yes, these Loewe mules look a little like Christmas trees, but don’t shake them ’til you’ve tried them. We like the idea of a flat mule for the festive season, because realistically, the festive season can be very exhausting. For those days when you don’t feel like dressing up (but still want to dress up a little), they’re a perfect fit. The larger dark green sequins bring a bit of drama, so you can keep the rest of your outfit pretty casual, too.
Best for: When you’ve been to endless festive events and just want to give your feet a (festive) break
Pair with: Daytime satin pyjamas
Price: Approx. THB 64,942
10 /10
H&M Fringe-hem Sequinned Dress
Sequins are all about having fun. Whether you wear them on a gown for the gala dinner or you wear them like on this dress to the after party, sequins don’t take themselves too seriously, and are always ready for a good time. It’s the festive season. Time to be merry and — for the most apt description of all — bright.
Best for: Dancing your 2021 worries away
Pair with: White sneakers, and keep it disco chill
Price: THB 1099