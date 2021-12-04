How to wear sequins this season without looking like a Christmas tree

…not that that’s a bad thing, but here’s how you can rock sequins this festive season and still look somewhat cool.

Sequins and the festive season go hand in hand, and as we’re slowly starting to go out (safely) again before more variants come a-knocking, they’re an essential to sport to all your seasonal soirees.

After all, sequins never really go out of style. They may not be relevant throughout January-November, but December really is their time to shine, quite literally. Whether you’re seeking budget-friendly options or budget-worthy options, here’s how to best wear sequins this festive season and not be outshined by the tree.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: La DoubleJ]