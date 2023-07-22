Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is Versace’s newest global brand ambassador

Luxury fashion house Versace announces K-pop sensation and Stray Kids member Hyunjin as their newest global brand ambassador.

Versace’s recent announcement of Hyunjin, a multi-talented artist from the South Korean boy group Stray Kids, as their newest global brand ambassador will no doubt send shockwaves throughout the fashion industry. This exciting news is said to be revealed before Stray Kids’ performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris. Hyunjin has garnered admiration for his unique and captivating performance skills as a dancer, rapper, and vocalist, as well as his passion for drawing and painting.

[Hero and featured image credit: straykidshyunjins/Instagram]

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin named Versace’s newest global brand ambassador

Donatella Versace, the Creative Director of Versace, expressed her excitement about Hyunjin’s energy and creativity, stating that she is constantly inspired by new voices that define culture around the world. She praised Hyunjin for his confidence and freedom of expression, citing that he embodies the true spirit of a Versace man.

Hyunjin himself expressed his honour and anticipation to work with Donatella, stating that he is both inspired and humbled to play a part in the House’s amazing heritage. This new partnership between the Korean superstar and the luxury fashion brand is sure to bring about a new era of creativity and inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids)

Hyunjin’s first campaign for the House will be as the face of the Versace Holiday 2023 image and video campaign, which will launch in November this year. Fans are eagerly anticipating the artistic synergy that will be created between Hyunjin and Donatella, and are excited to see what kind of beauty and creativity will be produced from this collaboration.

The anticipation of this new partnership is palpable and it is expected to set a new trend in the world of fashion. Hyunjin’s unique talents and Versace’s iconic style are sure to create a magnificent fusion of art and fashion, which will be a treat not just for fans of Hyunjin and Stray Kids, but for all those who love fashion and creativity. The future of this collaboration looks bright, and we cannot wait to witness the magic unfold.