Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th birthday with a special collab with H&M

If you’ve ever wanted to look as fabulous as Iris Apfel, here is your chance.

Businesswoman and interior designer Iris Apfel, who is also a fashion icon in her spare time, celebrated her 100th birthday on August 29. For the occasion, the Swedish giant H&M wanted to pay tribute to her unique and inimitable style with a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories designed in collaboration with the woman herself. The pieces will be available in early 2022.

Color, patterns, frills, and above all an unparalleled taste for layering with garments and accessories. This is probably what best characterizes the style of Iris Apfel, who at just 100 years old has never ceased to embody a certain form of independence and self-assertion, an eclectic, avant-garde approach to style. In the midst of New York Fashion Week, H&M announced that it has collaborated with the American entrepreneur for a collection of clothing and accessories to pay tribute to this unabashed style.

“Iris epitomizes personal style — a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as being totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about — a means to express yourself, who you are or want to be and having fun at the same time — a true inspirer!” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M, in a press release.

Unsurprisingly, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection will put a heavy emphasis on color with an ultra bright palette, but also floral prints, frills, and a mix of materials, patterns, and cuts to allow everyone to design their own style. Key pieces include ruffled dresses, suits, coordinated ensembles, and a selection of jewelry inspired by plants and animals.

Note that all materials used in the design of the collection are recycled or from sustainable sources. We’ll have to wait a few months before discovering the fruit of this collaboration, which will be available in a selection of H&M stores and online at Hm.com in early 2022.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.