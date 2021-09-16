Home > Style > Fashion > Jaspal x Diane Von Fürstenberg: a collection for all generations
Jaspal x Diane Von Fürstenberg: a collection for all generations
Style
16 Sep 2021 01:38 PM

Natasha Sethi
Style
Jaspal teams up with Diane Von Fürstenberg for the upcoming FW2021 collection. 

In the past, leading Thai clothing brand Jaspal has worked with several prominent fashion brands including Karl Lagerfield and Orla Kiely. For this year’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Jaspal is collaborating with global luxury fashion house Diane Von Fürstenberg (DVF) to create a collection that will appeal to women of all generations. 

jaspal x diane von furstenberg collection

Once described as “building commitment and empowering women on their journey to become a woman InCharge,” the Belgian-born designer and businesswoman is known for creating looks that symbolise feminism. Best known for her iconic wrap dress, she strives to empower women through her collections and through fashion events. 

diane von furstenberg designer
Diane Von Fürstenberg

This September 2021, DVF will make the ultimate impression on the Thai fashion industry by collaborating with Jaspal. Inspired by nature, the Fall/Winter 2021 collection encapsulates the beauty of all things nature. Drawing upon Diane’s design highlights in her notorious wrap dresses, this collection is a blend of DVF’s signature floral prints and Jaspal’s voguish yet ambitious clothing. The upcoming collection spotlights positive energy, impressive designs, and fully embraces the femininity of #InCharge for women of all generations. 

jaspal x diane von furstenberg collection 2021

[Image credit: DVF and Jaspal]

The Jaspal x Diane von Fürstenburg collection will be available on September 28, 2021.

Fashion Style JASPAL Diane von Furstenburg Fall/Winter 2021
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
