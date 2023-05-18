We were at the opening party for ‘Jennie for Calvin Klein’ in Seoul. Here’s what went down

We got all the goods from the recent opening of “Jennie for Calvin Klein” in Seoul.

The “Jennie for Calvin Klein” collection has officially launched and we were on ground in Seoul celebrating the opening party at Scėne Seoul in Seongsu-dong.

The highly anticipated limited-edition capsule collection is comprised of the customary CK undergarments, denim pants, T-shirts, knitted tops, denim tops, and a mini mini dress. Focusing on the essential, each piece is featured in the classic black and white, but was given some color by Jennie in the form of Lilac, Chalk Blue and Desert offerings. Each piece is branded with the CK logo in Jennie’s handwriting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

Packed with over 400 guests, the invite-only party was full of energy as Jennie’s friends arrived to celebrate the debut of her collection. Her close friends, the Kwon Twins (Deukie and Dony) from the dance crew YGX, were at the event as well where they took a moment to answer some questions from fans. The friendly duo answered questions regarding their personal tastes, how people tell them apart, and they also addressed if they ever run into any complications when dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

After the party, the entire “Jennie for Calvin Klein” Scėne Seoul pop-up was opened to the public where fans could purchase the collection and check out the special light installation by the Japanese artist Yyoshirotten. With prices ranging from $290 HKD to $1,490 HKD, the “Jennie for Calvin Klein” collection can be found now over at the brand’s official web store.