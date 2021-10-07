Gallery: ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon’s best Louis Vuitton moments

If you watched Squid Game, there’s only a really tiny chance you didn’t become obsessed with Jung Ho-Yeon (also known as her character 067 on the show).

Not long after becoming the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram, Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon has earned another title: Louis Vuitton ambassador.

The French luxury brand announced the news on Instagram, stating that Jung perfectly embodies “the independent #LouisVuitton woman”. In fact, she has been modelling for the Maison since 2016, appearing on both its runway shows and ad campaigns.

“I immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” shared designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

Before her Netflix fame brought her 15 million followers on Instagram, Jung captured the attention of the fashion industry with her distinctive look and fiery red hair. Other fashion brands that she has modelled for include Hermes, Chanel, Burberry and Fendi.

As “Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches and Jewelry”, Jung will go from walking the runway to watching the runway on the front row, alongside fellow LV ambassadors Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and Naomi Osaka.

Until the next fashion show, browse the gallery for a complete timeline of Jung Ho-Yeon’s Louis Vuitton moments, from 2016 to now.

[Header photo credit: Louis Vuitton]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.