10 Korean fashion influencers to follow on Instagram

From music, TV dramas and beauty products to Korean fashion, in the past few years Korea has made its presence felt in many industries globally. Here are some of the most important Korean fashion influencers that you need to follow if you’re into that Korean lifestyle.

Known for their porcelain beauty, Koreans have conquered the beauty industry with their innovations and multistep routines. However, they have also been wooing and inspiring young audiences across the world with their sense of simple, quirky and chic fashion.

Ranging from street style to workwear, Korean fashion influencers are armed with diverse styles that are gaining traction. Here are some of the Korean fashion influencers you must follow on Instagram.

(Main and Featured image: Irene Kim)

1. Jung Ji-woo (@mejiwoo103)

Followers: 8.8m

Although her birth name is Jung Da-won, she goes by the name Jung Ji-woo.

Her elegant style on Instagram can give many Korean celebrities a run for their money. The CEO of eyewear brand FUN THE MENTAL and clothing brand MEJIWOO also models for the latter. Her style ranges from comfortable casuals like strappy dresses and knitted tops paired with skirts to creating formal ensembles with linen or tweed jackets and slacks.

In March 2021, the fashion influencer, who is the elder sister of BTS member J-Hope, signed an exclusive contract with South Korean record label and entertainment agency Cube Entertainment — she is listed under their artist’s section.

2. Irene Kim (@ireneisgood)

Followers: 2.1m

One of the most followed Korean fashion influencers, Irene Kim is known for her edgy, eclectic and experimental style. The Korean-American model, beauty and fashion blogger, sweeps her followers on Instagram off their feet each time she drops a picture showcasing a new OOTD look.

When she is not busy collaborating with big brands like Chanel, Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein, she is working on her line of clothing IRENEISGOOD Label. In 2020, Irene Kim shared her 25-step Korean skincare routine with Vogue which drew a lot of attention.

3. Cheri (@naras._)

Followers: 217k

Hailed for her uber-cool creations, the artist and stylist has left many going gaga over her Instagram feed. The openly queer fashion maverick’s obsession for coloured hair is pretty evident in her posts.

Currently sporting platinum blonde locks, the Korean fashion influencer loves to incorporate quirky colour combinations and smart layering in her outfits. Taking the fashion industry by storm, Cheri has another Instagram account, @styledbycherinara, where she shares her styling work.

4. Park Gyuri (@gyuri_pp)

Followers: 67.3k

Gyuri’s fashion mantra is pretty simple — keep it fresh, fun and feminine. She is one of those fashion influencers who is often seen channelling her inner rebel on Instagram, as she blends elements of street style in a chic and classy way.

While one of her Instagram accounts showcases updates of her daily life, the fashionista uses @xxuri_style to share some of her creations.

5. Chriselle Lim (@chrisellelim)

Followers: 1.4m

If you are confused about what to wear to work, head to Lim’s Instagram account, and you will be delighted with her posts. Her style is the embodiment of practicality and sophistication. Apart from being an Instagram sensation, she has a website and YouTube channel too. She usually posts beauty, fashion and other lifestyle-related videos on her channel.

The multi-faceted Korean fashion influencer also hosts the Being Bumo podcast — the page’s bio calls it “a podcast for the modern parent”. Lim is also the co-founder of BümoWork, a co-working space-cum-childcare service, and BümoBrain, a virtual learning platform.

6. Park Sora (@sora_pppp)

Followers: 1m

After dabbling in music and acting, the Korean fashion influencer finally struck gold with her dynamic style. Apart from being a singer of the group Flying Girls, she has also modelled for various brands like STYLENANDA and 3CE.

Over the years, she has created an audience of young admirers with her peppy and comfortable outfits.

7. Lee Sung-kyung (@heybiblee)

Followers: 12.8m

A stunner in all ways, Lee Sung-kyung’s outfits suit every woman’s needs. Whether you are planning an outing with friends, a dinner date or just heading to the supermarket, you will find fashion inspiration for every occasion.

The model-actress also has a popular YouTube channel where she focuses on her behind the scenes and dance videos and offers a sneak peek into her life.

Along with being one of the most prominent Korean fashion influencers, she is also a talented singer; her last single Show Time was released in 2019.

8. Lee Ho-Jung (@holly608)

Followers: 1m

The USP of Lee Ho-jung’s style, you ask? The model-actress knows how to create the perfect blend of simplicity and comfort and yet keep it stylish. Her Instagram feed showcases minimalist Korean fashion through cool denims and simple T-shirts, often teamed them up with a blazer or a jacket.

Featured in fashion magazines like ELLE Korea, Vogue Korea and W Magazine, she has recently partnered with brands like Lancôme and Chiara Ferragni. The fashion influencer is also fond of travelling and has a YouTube channel dedicated to her outings. She was last seen in the 2021 thriller film Hostage: Missing Celebrity.

9. Sunghoon Jang (@jsunghoon)

Followers: 199k

Men can take a cue or two on accessorising their outfits from this Korean fashion influencer. Known for giving his formalwear a casual twist, Jang’s looks usually consist of loose shirts, pants, suits and sleek jackets.

His passion for photography, cinema and art is apparent from the posts on Instagram.

10. Kim Won-joong (@keemwj)

Followers: 311k

Kim Won-joong shot to fame after becoming the first Asian male model to walk the runway for luxury brand Prada. The Korean fashion influencer never fails to share his fashionable streetwear looks with his followers on Instagram.

His clothing brand 87MM is everything cool and comfortable, and he is known for his shows at the Seoul Fashion Week.

(Number of followers as on 16 August, 2021)