A closer look at Loewe’s viral grass sneakers

Oh how the turntables. Now grass gets to step on you, in a sense. Check out Loewe’s new grass sneakers that look so wild they might just end up on your bucket list.

The grass is (quite literally) greener on Loewe’s side. While we’ve all seen a plethora of quirky sneakers by notable brands going viral across the globe, no one prepared us for Loewe’s latest drop – sneakers with sprouting grass.

Coming straight from the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection, the Spanish luxury fashion house’s grass sneakers have us completely floored. As the name suggests, these sneakers have grass sprouting all over with interesting tan detailing on the soles to give a contrast.

A closer look at Loewe’s quirky grass sneakers

The shoes are made of canvas, while Loewe achieved the grass finish with hand-embroidered raffia all over. The raffia has been stitched by hand to give a grass-like finish. Don’t miss the rubber sole that seamlessly connects to the heel. Loewe’s embossed anagram sits perfectly on the tongue, while the heel and the sole also have the signature branding.

Loewe’s eye-catching Spring/Summer 2023 runway display

The grass sneakers were first introduced at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 in June last year. Crafted in collaboration with artist Paula Ulargui Escalona, the shoes sprouted with real grass back then. The brand also came up with complementing jackets, jeans and hoodies, all flaunting overgrown green tresses.

Interestingly, Paula Ulargui Escalona planted seeds onto 42 pairs of sneakers months before the show, while maintenance was done regularly for a runway-ready appearance. The brand’s idea was to see the pieces merge with nature over time.

We can’t wait to get our hands on Loewe’s grass sneakers and see if they fit the bill. Looking to add these to your collection? These are now available on the brand’s website and stores at a whopping price of $1,700 (approx. THB 57,069).