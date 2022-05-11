All you need to know about the Gucci x Adidas collaboration dropping this June

Mark your calendars, because the Gucci x Adidas collab is now finally here. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the coupling merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand.

Launching online and in select stores on June 7, 2022 – this is your guide to the coolest collaboration of the year.

No brand understands the power of a good, solid collaboration as much as Gucci does. From Balenciaga to North Face, cartoon characters to street style artists – the gamut of collaborations under the Gucci umbrella is massive. Meanwhile, when it comes to high street labels it’s Adidas which has a similar action plan to grabbing eyeballs. So when we heard the news of a collaboration between the two, the excitement was palpable. The Gucci x Adidas collaboration drops on June 7th, and here is everything to be excited about.

First spotted on the FW22 “Exquisite Gucci” runway, the Gucci x Adidas collection is a result of Alessandro Michele’s fascination with the old-school athleisure brand. Shot against brightly coloured backdrops by photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the collection is inspired by archival sports catalogues and a retro aesthetic. The common factor for both brands is a trio of stripes, and this translated across leisurewear and athletic staples. So, on one track pant leg, you’ll find the three white stripes and on the other, the red and green Gucci ones. Other motifs like the Adidas Trefoil, GG monogram, and the Horsebit are also given the hybrid treatment across ready-to-wear and accessories. The House’s GG Supreme canvas is splashed across a range of duffle/weekender bags in red, yellow, and black leather. Alessandro Michele’s obsession with the famous Adidas Gazelle results in a new version of the much-loved sneakers. And did we mention there are two different styles of golf bags – one in leather and the other with the GG monogram alongside the Gucci x Adidas collaboration logo that’s definitely what we are swinging for this season.

Adidas’ commitment to sustainability has been a significant one, and this collaboration stays true to that promise. Products are crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton, and viscose. There are also pieces like a GG canvas bucket hat and baseball cap made in part with ECONYL regenerated nylon.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer: Carlijn Jacobs

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.