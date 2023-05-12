facebook
Louis Vuitton releases comfy SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs
Style
12 May 2023 03:00 PM

Louis Vuitton releases comfy SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs

Ambrose Leung

The wait is over for these bad boys—Louis Vuitton has just released its comfy LV Shark sandals as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection.

[Hero and featured image credit: Louis Vuitton/Website]

Louis Vuitton releases comfy SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs

The EVA and rubber sandal is both lightweight and breathable, and comes in three colors: white, black, and marine. Separating this from other foam clogs, the LV Shark sandal features an enhanced insole for long-lasting comfort, a lightweight rubber outsole with the Monogram flower motif, and branding in the form of an LV Circle logo on the tongue.

These made-in-Italy summer clogs are available now over at the brand’s web store.

Fashion Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton releases comfy SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

