Inside the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show in Bangkok

For the very first time and in its biggest show in Southeast Asia, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Spin-Off collection at The Pinnacle, ICONSIAM, to a star-studded event.

On the evening of June 1, everybody who was anybody could be found crossing the river to Thonburi side, to attend what has arguably been the most highly-anticipated fashion event of the year — the Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall-winter 2022 collection spin-off show, held at The Pinnacle in ICONSIAM.

Marking the first time the house has taken to Southeast Asia for a spin-off, the event was a celebration of Virgil Abloh’s legacy and was nothing short of spectacular — both in actuality and in the hype. From avid social media postings of #ParkBoGom sightings at the affair to heated discussions over each and every look, the event has been — and still very much is — top-of-mind.

We’ve made a recap of the highlight moments, from our favourite looks, to how you can continue enjoying more of Virgil Abloh’s genius from the very last show.

The Show

In his time as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh has created an eight-seasoned arc for the house. The Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection spin-off draws from the key themes and messages behind his creations, with referential nods to the voyage format Virgil Abloh himself introduced to the house back in 2020, when he had only just begun working with the maison. Through this, the show takes audiences on a journey across the globe, while each destination further solidifies its meaning.

Aptly titled 8.2, the Bangkok show offers a continuation of the collection first presented during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which took place in January 2022. Central to the theme is ‘The Louis Dreamhouse™️”, which showcases Virgil Abloh’s exploration into the idea of Boyhood, reimagining clothes and societally dictated dress codes through the unspoiled eyes of a child, in the hopes of breaking away from such societal archetypes in the modern age.

The Guests

Over the past few years, Louis Vuitton’s spin-off shows have been held in some of the world’s most notable cities, including the likes of Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, and Miami. More than anything, these shows serve to strengthen the ties between the maison and its global audience, and are considered to be a key event for Louis Vuitton.

As the first city in Southeast Asia to host such a spin-off, the Bangkok show at ICONSIAM was — as to only be expected — attended by some of Bangkok’s most notable names and society faces. These ranged from fashion industry veterans to high-profile influencers and A-list celebrities.

Also spotted in the crowds were none other than the queens of Bangkok retail — Chadatip Chutrakul of Siam Piwat, Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group. They were joined by social luminaries Supornthip Choungrangsee, Sikanya Saktidej Bhanubandh, Suriyon Sriorathaikul, Supawadee Sriboonratanachai, Akapat Phornprapha, Von Sugunnasil, and Kanachai Bencharongkul.

The ReSee

For those who missed — or simply miss! — the event, don’t worry! You can still experience designs from the show up close at the ReSee. These range from key accessories such as bags and eyewear, to key pieces in the collection.

Louis Vuitton’s High Watch Collection

If you’re both a fashion and watch aficionado, the high watches are definitely worth checking out. Expect an exclusive opportunity to witness first-hand, some of Louis Vuitton’s most precious timepieces. Many of these have been especially flown into Bangkok just for this occasion, making it truly unmissable.

To find out more about the show, visit eu.louisvuitton.com.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Bangkok.