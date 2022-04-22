Another Story encourages you to ‘Love the Planet’ with a new eco-friendly curation

Today’s the annual Earth Day 2022 celebration, but we all know it should be Earth Day everyday. Every year, the message rings more important as ever – as conscious citizens and consumers, how do we foster a more sustainable lifestyle to better take care of the planet? Concept store Another Story, with its latest ‘Love the Planet’ campaign, has an idea.

Luckily for us, many businesses and brands all over the world are answering the call and showing us that starting a sustainable lifestyle isn’t as difficult or as complicated as we think. It can be cultivated through small everyday acts such as opting out of single-use plastics, saying no to fast fashion, or opting for more sustainable, recycled materials.

Another Story, the Thailand-based concept store bringing in both local and international design brands, is also inviting us to do the same with ‘Love the Planet,’ their latest campaign to celebrate Earth Day and for us to live a more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle.

“It’s time to make a move for the planet and for the future,” says Another Story. And we agree. Explore a wide range of sustainable and reusable products with some of our favourite highlights below.

4 sustainable highlight brands from Another Story’s ‘Love the Planet’ campaign

Wouf

Picking the right daily essentials is important. Wouf, a Spanish lifestyle accessories label, creates eco-friendly laptop sleeves, cosmetic pouches, and other small bags that are produced locally, using fabric from recycled plastic bottles, eco-friendly ink, and recycled plastic wraps. All Wouf products are made with high-quality materials, intended to last for a very long, long time. 95% of the materials in the Wouf accessory collection are also recycled materials. Not to mention their packaging, which is made of upcycled materials – the bags are 100% biodegradable and compostable.

Veja

Walking whenever possible helps reduce your carbon footprint and owning a pair of sustainable sneakers is even more of a plus. Since 2005, Veja, a well-known French footwear brand, is the first sneaker brand to use fabric made from recycled plastic bottles in their B-mesh range. Their Hexamesh range is also made from a combination of recycled plastic bottles and organic cotton, while their CWL range offers vegan sneakers made from cotton fabric covered with an upcycled corn coating instead of animal leather. In addition to environmental sustainability, Veja also incorporates transparency, social projects, fair trade, and economic justice in every step of their production.

Campagnie de Provence

Beauty is inside out, and Compagnie de Provence proves that. The brand produces self-care products in France made with at least 95% naturally derived ingredients. All products are also 100% free of parabens, mineral oils, aluminium, sodium laureth sulfate and triclosan that are harmful to our skin as well as the planet. Moreover, their bottles are made from glass which are infinitely recyclable and refillable. Simply purchase the 1-litre refill size to keep refilling the glass bottles.

Superbee

We all know single-use plastics can be one of the most detrimental causes of climate change, and saying goodbye to it once and for all is the best way to guarantee a more sustainable lifestyle. Superbee, a local brand from Northern Thailand, offers kitchenware and products that will reduce the use of plastic in your household. Some of their interesting products include reusable food wrap made from beeswax for storing fruits and vegetables, bamboo toothbrushes, toothpaste tabs, reusable straws, and bamboo tumblers.

Discover more brands and products for you to achieve a sustainable lifestyle with 'Love the Planet' at Another Story