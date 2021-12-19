LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Pitchayatep Yuktasevi

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

As we celebrate the launch of Lifestyle Asia BK’s first-ever digital cover, we couldn’t possibly pass up the chance to delve into the wardrobe of our cover star — Pitchayatep Yuktasevi, a fourth-generation businessman of the Mali Group.

With a penchant for chinos and jazzy socks, the young visionary describes his style as akin to a typical barista look. “Imagine someone in chinos, a white t-shirt, a beanie, and maybe some snazzy glasses. That’s me, on a day off.”

As we get to know the new generation trailblazer taking Bangkok’s dairy scene by storm, we decode some of Pitch’s favourite looks for a glimpse of his personal style. From his go-to work attire to more laid-back combos for casual days out, swipe ahead for our style anatomy of this up-and-coming power figure.