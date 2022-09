Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

As we enter September, fashion's most important month of the year, we couldn’t possibly pass up on the chance to delve into the wardrobe of our latest digital cover star — the ever-talented Thanapob "Tor" Leeratanakachorn.