LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Bright Vachirawit

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.

In this edition, we have our eyes on Bright Vachirawit, a fan-favourite of the F4 Thailand clique. After a series of adaptations across Asia, Thailand’s remake of ‘Boys Over Flowers’ has garnered a tremendous amount of attention as its storylines differ from other adaptations. Bright already has a large fanbase in and outside of Thailand, but the sensation of this show has brought him to new heights of popularity.

Bright Vachirawit is known to have a keen fashion sense. He’s the boss of his clothing brand Astro Stuff which aims to enliven the fashion industry for teenagers. His vibe is a perfect harmony of sports junkie, travel buff, and stylish musician. Although he sticks to a minimal look, he knows how to exude charm through his outfit. Here are five style cues to take from him.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]