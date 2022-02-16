LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Bright Vachirawit

Balance a classic with the edge through matching blazers and trousers
Blazers and suit trousers sit on the dressier side of things and are a good option for special events and occasions. However, these two pieces don’t have to sit at opposite ends of the colour spectrum. Unifying the colour helps to bring out your inner a bit of street-style elite and pull your outfit together as a whole. Slimming and elegant, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]
Tracksuits make perfect everyday wear
Thanks to Squid Game, tracksuits have become an everyday piece of supreme leisurewear. Aside from saving you time from figuring out what to wear, they’ll keep your energy levels high throughout the day and you’ll be ready to bust a move at any time.
[Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]
Denim shorts are your summer wardrobe essential
Men’s shorts are one of your casual answers when the temperatures rise above 30 degrees, and your pants are no longer your best friend. They never go out of style and complete a hip look for a bit of ’90s nostalgia, too.
[Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]
Jeans go a long way in amping your style game
We all know that fashion keeps changing. Different styles of clothing come and go, but jeans are here to stay. They’re highly versatile and slotting them into any outfit is certainly something that you can’t go wrong with. Bright knows this.
[Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]
Make denim jackets your fashion statement
Denim jackets are a favourite among fashion enthusiasts for a reason. They keep the cool and carefree vibe going, are comfortable for all-day wear, and are the best bet to stay warm on chilly days.
[Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes.
In this edition, we have our eyes on Bright Vachirawit, a fan-favourite of the F4 Thailand clique. After a series of adaptations across Asia, Thailand’s remake of ‘Boys Over Flowers’ has garnered a tremendous amount of attention as its storylines differ from other adaptations. Bright already has a large fanbase in and outside of Thailand, but the sensation of this show has brought him to new heights of popularity.
Bright Vachirawit is known to have a keen fashion sense. He’s the boss of his clothing brand Astro Stuff which aims to enliven the fashion industry for teenagers. His vibe is a perfect harmony of sports junkie, travel buff, and stylish musician. Although he sticks to a minimal look, he knows how to exude charm through his outfit. Here are five style cues to take from him.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @bbrightvc]